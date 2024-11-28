Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsArtsShardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast
Listen to Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast in the App
Listen to Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast

Podcast Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast
Shardcast
The Brandon Sanderson Podcast made by 17th Shard, the biggest Brandon Sanderson nerds. Come here for all your cosmere, Stormlight Archive, and Mistborn discussi...
More
Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 464
  • Wind and Truth Part Two
    It's the last bit of Shardcast content before Wind and Truth, and also some of the last bit of Wind and Truth previews before the book comes out! Let's talk about Day Two, shall we? (This podcast does not contain any info on interludes after Day Two, because those aren't out yet). Today we have Ala--what a traitor--aka Rasarr, Veronica (Cheyenne Sedai), and some new blood with Adim (AAKS) and Will (#1 Taln Fan)! Our next episode will be Wind and Truth Reactions 1, coming about a week after release! See you on the other side. Sample chapters: https://reactormag.com/columns/wind-and-truth/ Szeth flashback readings episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewabzULufdE&t Day One podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69HLlf4nNZY 0:00:00 Introductions 0:02:15 Day Two Overall Thoughts 0:05:25 Interludes 0:12:33 Summaries 0:29:54 The Loophole 0:36:58 Shallan 0:47:32 Gavinor & Spiritual Realm Shenanigans 0:57:16 Renarin & Rlain, Visions 1:17:46 Lift 1:22:42 Adolin 1:28:46 Dalinar 1:40:50 Kaladin and Szeth 1:56:23 Epigraphs 2:03:13 Wrapping Up, Predictions 2:12:19 Who's That Cosmere Character If you like our content, support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/17thshard For discussion, theories, games, and news, come to https://www.17thshard.com Come talk with us and the community on the 17th Shard Discord: https://discord.gg/17thshard Want to learn more about the cosmere and more? The Coppermind Wiki is where it's at: https://coppermind.net Read all Words of Brandon on Arcanum: https://wob.coppermind.net Subscribe to Shardcast: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:102123174/sounds.rss Send your Who's That Cosmere Characters to [email protected]
    --------  
    2:21:44
  • Rhythm of War: Magic | SpanReads
    On this episode of SpanReads, we talk about magic in Rhythm of War. I'm sure there wasn't much of that in this book, right? This episode we have Ian (Weiry), Joshua (Jofwu), and Ben (Overlord Jebus). We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/ For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Rhythm of War: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Rhythm_of_War Thumbnail is the 2024 Bulgarian cover, by Yasen Stoilov: https://coppermind.net/wiki/File:ROW_BG_2024_Cover_Art.jpg Our last SpanReads is out next week, just before Wind and Truth! If you like our content, support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/17thshard For discussion, theories, games, and news, come to https://www.17thshard.com Come talk with us and the community on the 17th Shard Discord: https://discord.gg/17thshard Want to learn more about the cosmere and more? The Coppermind Wiki is where it's at: https://coppermind.net Read all Words of Brandon on Arcanum: https://wob.coppermind.net Subscribe to Shardcast: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:102123174/sounds.rss Send your Who's That Cosmere Characters to [email protected]
    --------  
    32:04
  • Rhythm of War: Characters & Relationships | SpanReads
    Let's talk about all the many characters in Rhythm of War! This episode we have Ian (Weiry), Joshua (Jofwu), and Ben (Overlord Jebus). We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/ For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Rhythm of War: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Rhythm_of_War Thumbnail is the UK cover by Sam Green: https://reactormag.com/check-out-the-uk-cover-for-brandon-sandersons-rhythm-of-war/ New SpanReads episodes every Thursday all the way until December's release of Wind and Truth! If you like our content, support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/17thshard For discussion, theories, games, and news, come to https://www.17thshard.com Come talk with us and the community on the 17th Shard Discord: https://discord.gg/17thshard Want to learn more about the cosmere and more? The Coppermind Wiki is where it's at: https://coppermind.net Read all Words of Brandon on Arcanum: https://wob.coppermind.net Subscribe to Shardcast: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:102123174/sounds.rss Send your Who's That Cosmere Characters to [email protected]
    --------  
    1:14:52
  • Rhythm of War: Reactions & Retrospective | SpanReads
    It's time to begin our last Stormlight SpanReads with Rhythm of War! What did we think of this on a reread? I'm sure Ian had a very unbiased take ;) This episode we have Ian (Weiry), Joshua (Jofwu), and Ben (Overlord Jebus). We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/ For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Rhythm of War: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Rhythm_of_War Thumbnail is the US cover by Michael Whelan: https://www.tor.com/2020/08/17/behold-the-cover-to-rhythm-of-war-the-fourth-book-in-brandon-sandersons-stormlight-archive/ New SpanReads episodes every Thursday all the way until December's release of Wind and Truth! If you like our content, support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/17thshard For discussion, theories, games, and news, come to https://www.17thshard.com Come talk with us and the community on the 17th Shard Discord: https://discord.gg/17thshard Want to learn more about the cosmere and more? The Coppermind Wiki is where it's at: https://coppermind.net Read all Words of Brandon on Arcanum: https://wob.coppermind.net Subscribe to Shardcast: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:102123174/sounds.rss Send your Who's That Cosmere Characters to [email protected]
    --------  
    38:14
  • Dawnshard: Magic & Cosmere Implications | SpanReads
    This week on SpanReads, we're talking about the spicy part of Dawnshard, all the lore and cosmere implications! This episode we have Mi'ch, (firstRainbowRose), Ian (Weiry), David (Windrunner), Joshua (Jofwu). We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/ For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Dawnshard: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Dawnshard Thumbnail is the UK cover by Julia Lloyd: https://coppermind.net/wiki/File:Dawnshard_UK_Cover_-_Amazon.jpg New SpanReads episodes every Thursday all the way until December's release of Wind and Truth! Next up, from November 14th to December 5th we're on Rhythm of War! If you like our content, support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/17thshard For discussion, theories, games, and news, come to https://www.17thshard.com Come talk with us and the community on the 17th Shard Discord: https://discord.gg/17thshard Want to learn more about the cosmere and more? The Coppermind Wiki is where it's at: https://coppermind.net Read all Words of Brandon on Arcanum: https://wob.coppermind.net Subscribe to Shardcast: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:102123174/sounds.rss Send your Who's That Cosmere Characters to [email protected]
    --------  
    1:06:16

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast

The Brandon Sanderson Podcast made by 17th Shard, the biggest Brandon Sanderson nerds. Come here for all your cosmere, Stormlight Archive, and Mistborn discussion, as well analysis of news and current Words of Brandon.
Podcast website

Listen to Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast, 岩中花述 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:35:21 AM