Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast

It's the last bit of Shardcast content before Wind and Truth, and also some of the last bit of Wind and Truth previews before the book comes out! Let's talk about Day Two, shall we? (This podcast does not contain any info on interludes after Day Two, because those aren't out yet). Today we have Ala--what a traitor--aka Rasarr, Veronica (Cheyenne Sedai), and some new blood with Adim (AAKS) and Will (#1 Taln Fan)! Our next episode will be Wind and Truth Reactions 1, coming about a week after release! See you on the other side. Sample chapters: https://reactormag.com/columns/wind-and-truth/ Szeth flashback readings episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewabzULufdE&t Day One podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69HLlf4nNZY 0:00:00 Introductions 0:02:15 Day Two Overall Thoughts 0:05:25 Interludes 0:12:33 Summaries 0:29:54 The Loophole 0:36:58 Shallan 0:47:32 Gavinor & Spiritual Realm Shenanigans 0:57:16 Renarin & Rlain, Visions 1:17:46 Lift 1:22:42 Adolin 1:28:46 Dalinar 1:40:50 Kaladin and Szeth 1:56:23 Epigraphs 2:03:13 Wrapping Up, Predictions 2:12:19 Who's That Cosmere Character