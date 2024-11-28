Shardcast: The Brandon Sanderson Podcast

It's the last bit of Shardcast content before Wind and Truth, and also some of the last bit of Wind and Truth previews before the book comes out! Let's talk about Day Two, shall we? (This podcast does not contain any info on interludes after Day Two, because those aren't out yet).
Today we have Ala--what a traitor--aka Rasarr, Veronica (Cheyenne Sedai), and some new blood with Adim (AAKS) and Will (#1 Taln Fan)!
Our next episode will be Wind and Truth Reactions 1, coming about a week after release! See you on the other side.
Sample chapters: https://reactormag.com/columns/wind-and-truth/
Szeth flashback readings episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewabzULufdE&t
Day One podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69HLlf4nNZY
0:00:00 Introductions
0:02:15 Day Two Overall Thoughts
0:05:25 Interludes
0:12:33 Summaries
0:29:54 The Loophole
0:36:58 Shallan
0:47:32 Gavinor & Spiritual Realm Shenanigans
0:57:16 Renarin & Rlain, Visions
1:17:46 Lift
1:22:42 Adolin
1:28:46 Dalinar
1:40:50 Kaladin and Szeth
1:56:23 Epigraphs
2:03:13 Wrapping Up, Predictions
2:12:19 Who's That Cosmere Character
If you like our content, support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/17thshard
For discussion, theories, games, and news, come to https://www.17thshard.com
Come talk with us and the community on the 17th Shard Discord: https://discord.gg/17thshard
Want to learn more about the cosmere and more? The Coppermind Wiki is where it's at: https://coppermind.net
Read all Words of Brandon on Arcanum: https://wob.coppermind.net
Subscribe to Shardcast: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:102123174/sounds.rss
Send your Who's That Cosmere Characters to [email protected]
Rhythm of War: Magic | SpanReads
On this episode of SpanReads, we talk about magic in Rhythm of War. I'm sure there wasn't much of that in this book, right?
This episode we have Ian (Weiry), Joshua (Jofwu), and Ben (Overlord Jebus).
We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/
For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Rhythm of War: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Rhythm_of_War
Thumbnail is the 2024 Bulgarian cover, by Yasen Stoilov: https://coppermind.net/wiki/File:ROW_BG_2024_Cover_Art.jpg
Our last SpanReads is out next week, just before Wind and Truth!
Rhythm of War: Characters & Relationships | SpanReads
Let's talk about all the many characters in Rhythm of War!
This episode we have Ian (Weiry), Joshua (Jofwu), and Ben (Overlord Jebus).
We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/
For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Rhythm of War: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Rhythm_of_War
Thumbnail is the UK cover by Sam Green: https://reactormag.com/check-out-the-uk-cover-for-brandon-sandersons-rhythm-of-war/
New SpanReads episodes every Thursday all the way until December's release of Wind and Truth!
Rhythm of War: Reactions & Retrospective | SpanReads
It's time to begin our last Stormlight SpanReads with Rhythm of War! What did we think of this on a reread? I'm sure Ian had a very unbiased take ;)
This episode we have Ian (Weiry), Joshua (Jofwu), and Ben (Overlord Jebus).
We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/
For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Rhythm of War: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Rhythm_of_War
Thumbnail is the US cover by Michael Whelan: https://www.tor.com/2020/08/17/behold-the-cover-to-rhythm-of-war-the-fourth-book-in-brandon-sandersons-stormlight-archive/
New SpanReads episodes every Thursday all the way until December's release of Wind and Truth!
This week on SpanReads, we're talking about the spicy part of Dawnshard, all the lore and cosmere implications!
This episode we have Mi'ch, (firstRainbowRose), Ian (Weiry), David (Windrunner), Joshua (Jofwu).
We're doing a series of Stormlight recap articles on our site, updated through Rhythm of War: https://www.17thshard.com/news/features/stormlight-archive-recap-world-and-history-r1056/
For a deep refresher of the book, check out the Coppermind's summary of Dawnshard: https://coppermind.net/wiki/Summary:Dawnshard
Thumbnail is the UK cover by Julia Lloyd: https://coppermind.net/wiki/File:Dawnshard_UK_Cover_-_Amazon.jpg
New SpanReads episodes every Thursday all the way until December's release of Wind and Truth! Next up, from November 14th to December 5th we're on Rhythm of War!
