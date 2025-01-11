Screw It, I'm Just Gonna Talk About Music Or Whatever

All songs in this episode feature use of chromatic scales. Have you thought about doing a bunch of half steps lately? Something to consider! Songs discussed in this episode: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman - The Phantom of the Opera (1987) Fever Ray - Even It Out (2023) Fat White Family - Touch The Leather Redux (2014) Nina Simone - Tomorrow Is My Turn (1965) Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney - Too Many People (1971) Bobby Hebb - Sunny (1966) The Beatles - Hey Bulldog (1969) The Chills - The Great Escape (1989) Paul McCartney - Maybe I'm Amazed (1970) Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walkin' (1966) The Mothers Of Invention - Anyway The Wind Blows (1966) Anna Meredith - Nautilus (2016) Hercules & Love Affair - Hercules Theme (2008)
Here's a selection of songs featuring "If" in the title. We're getting conditional, baby (if you're into that). Songs discussed in this episode: Blonde Redhead - If (2023) Cat Stevens/Yusuf - If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out (1970) Guided By Voices - If We Wait (1996) Fever Ray - If I Had A Heart (2009) Bright Eyes - If Winter Ends (1998) Nolan Porter - If I Could Only Be Sure (1972) The Beatles - If I Fell (1964) Paul McCartney - If You Wanna (1997) George Harrison - If Not For You (1970) Aaliyah - If Your Girl Only Knew (1996) Gordon Lightfoot - If You Could Read My Mind (1970) Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass - If You Don't Know Me By Now (1972) The Creation - If I Stay Too Long (1967) Plus a few snippets of "Space Is Only Noise If You Can See" by Nicolas Jaar and "Freak, Go Home" by DARKSIDE.
Finger Pickin' Good
Today's playlist contains all songs with finger-picked guitar parts! Or at least I'm pretty sure that's right, I don't play guitar. The songs are all good though. Songs discussed in this episode: Elizabeth Cotten - Freigh Train (1957) Elliott Smith - Pretty Mary K (Other Version) (2007) Dando Shaft - Coming Home To Me (1971) Nick Drake - Which Will (1972) Lightnin' Hopkins - Shaggy Dog/Dad (1967?) Aldous Harding - The Barrel (2019) Labi Siffre - Cannock Chase (1972) Leo Kottke - Watermelon (1974) Fleetwood Mac - Never Going Back Again (1977) Dolly Parton - Jolene (1974) Nico - These Days (1967) Jacco Gardner - Brightly (2015)
Songs With People Names
Today's playlist features songs whose titles are people names (names only, not names in a phrase). Songs discussed in this episode: Basement Jaxx - Romeo (2001) Pixies - Allison (1990) Jennie Lawless - Annie (2021) Ween - Gabrielle (2005) Paul Simon - Duncan (1972) Jack Ladder - Susan (2018) Weezer - Susanne (1994) Perfume Genius - Jason (2020) Boney M - Rasputin (1978) The Replacements - Alex Chilton (1987) Prefab Sprout - Faron Young (1985) David Bowie - Andy Warhol (1971) Gillian Welch - Caleb Meyer (1998) Paul McCartney - Jenny Wren (2005) Robert Palmer - Johnny And Mary (1980)
"Whammy" by The B-52's - with Joel Spence
My friend Joel Spence is here to talk about The B-52's 1983 album "Whammy"! We also talk a lot about The B-52's in general and I manage to also sneak in "Janitor" by Suburban Lawns.
