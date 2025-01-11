Screw It, I'm Just Gonna Talk About Music Or Whatever

If

Here's a selection of songs featuring "If" in the title. We're getting conditional, baby (if you're into that). Songs discussed in this episode: Blonde Redhead - If (2023) Cat Stevens/Yusuf - If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out (1970) Guided By Voices - If We Wait (1996) Fever Ray - If I Had A Heart (2009) Bright Eyes - If Winter Ends (1998) Nolan Porter - If I Could Only Be Sure (1972) The Beatles - If I Fell (1964) Paul McCartney - If You Wanna (1997) George Harrison - If Not For You (1970) Aaliyah - If Your Girl Only Knew (1996) Gordon Lightfoot - If You Could Read My Mind (1970) Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass - If You Don't Know Me By Now (1972) The Creation - If I Stay Too Long (1967) Plus a few snippets of "Space Is Only Noise If You Can See" by Nicolas Jaar and "Freak, Go Home" by DARKSIDE.