Rereading Johnny Tremain by Esther Forbes

On this episode, we discuss Esther Forbes's Newbery Medal-winning 1943 novel Johnny Tremain, the story of an apprentice silversmith in Boston who gets caught up in the events leading up to the American Revolution. Mentioned on this episode:Other books by Esther Forbes:Paul Revere and the World He Lived In (1942), winner of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for History.The General's Lady (1938)Miss Marvel (1935)Also mentioned:The 1957 Disney movie adaptation of Johnny Tremain (trailer here)Gadsby's Tavern, in Alexandria, Virginia, which was built in 1770 and is now a museum and restaurant. Mary Grace went there with her sixth grade class. The Biggest Bear by Lynd Ward, illustrator of Johnny Tremain, which won the Caldecott Medal in 1953. The American Antiquarian Society, of which Esther Forbes was the first woman memberRedcoat in Boston by Ann FinlaysonRecommended for fans of Johnny Tremain:Mary Grace: Answering the Cry for Freedom: Stories of African Americans and the American Revolution by Gretchen Wolfe. (Deborah did an author interview on this book on her blog, Book Q&As with Deborah Kalb.) Mary Grace mentions that there are several picture books about Revolutionary War-era African American scientist Benjamin Banneker. These include Dear Benjamin Banneker by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Brian Pinkney.Deborah: The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George Speare (1958) Other Rereading Our Childhood episodes mentioned:Rereading The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson BurnettRereading The Witch of Blackbird Pond by Elizabeth George SpeareYou can find Deborah at deborahkalb.com and Mary Grace’s adventures in the 1920s on her blog, My Life 100 Years Ago.This episode was edited by Adam Linder of Bespoken Podcasting.Podcast website at rereadingourchildhood.com