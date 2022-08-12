Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Recording & Mixing

Recording & Mixing

Podcast Recording & Mixing
Podcast Recording & Mixing

Recording & Mixing

Sound On Sound
TechnologyMusicMusic Interviews
  • Compression And Expansion
    Eddie Bazil demystifies Compression and Expansion with a detailed explanation of their uses and with a range of practical examples using plug-ins. Chapters00:00 - Introduction00:22 - Compressors And Expanders Explained01:33 - Compressor Behavioural Types02:40 - Common Compressor Topologies06:06 - Example 1: Boz Digital Manic Compressor On Drums10:26 - Example 2: FabFilter Pro MB On A Synth Line13:28 - Example 3: PreSonus Studio One Expander On A Drum Beat15:26 - Example 4: A Drum Beat Using Different Topologies20:24 - Example 5: Using Sidechaining On Reverb 23:28 - Example 6: FabFilter Pro MB On A Vocal Line27:16 - Example 7: Sidechain Compression And Expansion To Create Texture And MotionCreditsExample 6 - The song and the poem are both called Everyone Sang. The poem was by Sigfried Sassoon and was set to music and performed by Anne Gregson.www.annegregson.co.ukRecorded at www.mrpunch.infoEddie Bazil BiogEddie Bazil launched his music industry career at the age of 17 as a synth programmer for a range of Electro / New Wave bands including Art of Noise, Spandau Ballet, Pet Shop Boys, Bobin, Paul Dee, DJ Krush, DJ Shadow, Jets Orchestra. By his 20s he was working as a sound designer for Akai, Roland Emu/Ensoniq, eventually signing on exclusively with the latter. Later, due to a growing demand for software instruments and libraries, Eddie started to develop libraries for various software manufacturers, including Native Instruments, Kiesel, Sound Effects Library, Arturia and Propellerheads. A meeting with Phil Allen, a Capital Radio DJ, resulted in the company Samplecraze, which Eddie has spent 20 years developing as an educational resource. At this time he trained in music production and soon gained a number of prominent contracts working with some notable artistes such as Busta Rhymes, Greensleeves, 9 Bar, SFP, Sleeveless, Chris Campbell and Gam Productions. He contracted to Island Records and Chrysalis as a producer and remixer,  plus was commissioned to write the score for Macbeth that ran at 2 Way Mirror at Alexander Palace for the Cambridge Shakespeare Company. His ongoing development of Samplecraze has led to him offering educational workshops and classes, releasing four books via PC Publishing and becoming a contributor and forum moderator for Sound On Sound. Recently he has established The Audio Production Hub for online education and been invited by the Recording Academy to become a Grammy judge.https://eddiebazil.co.uk/https://samplecraze.com/https://theaudioproductionhub.pivotshare.com/
    4/13/2023
    33:28
  • A History Of Guitar Synths
    Paul White takes us through the history and evolution of guitar synths, from early attempts at creating onboard sounds and audio to MIDI pick-ups, through to using pedals and plug-ins to emulate synth effects. Chapters00:00 - Introduction00:13 - Types of Guitar Synths 04:03 - The Introduction Of MIDI05:19 - Pitch To MIDI Pickups08:04 - Alternative Systems10:38 - Using Pedals To Emulate Synths13:31 - Introducing Plug-ins15:10 - The Future Of Audio To MIDIPaul White BiogPaul White joined the Sound On Sound team in 1991 where he became Editor In Chief, a position he held for many years before recently becoming Executive Editor. Paul has written more than 20 recording and music technology textbooks, the latest being The Producer’s Manual.Having established his own multitrack home studio in the 1970s he’s worked with many notable names including Bert Jansch and Gordon Giltrap. He’s played in various bands over the years and currently collaborates with Malvern musician Mark Soden, under the name of Cydonia Collective. Paul still performs live claiming that as he has suffered for his music he doesn’t see why everyone else shouldn’t too!http://www.cydoniacollective.co.uk/
    3/10/2023
    17:33
  • Amp Modelling
    Paul White explains how to get the best out of Amp Simulation software, from getting a good guitar input signal, setting up effective monitoring for encouraging the best performance and tips on achieving the desired end-effect.Chapters00:00 - Introduction00:50 - Getting A Guitar Signal03:39 - Dealing With Latency04:42 - Monitoring05:54 - Using Your Own Pedals08:15 - Using Speaker Cabinet Emulations09:11 - Adding Room Ambience10:00 - Creative Sound Design10:27 - Using Amp Modelling With Other InstrumentsPaul White BiogPaul White joined the Sound On Sound team in 1991 where he became Editor In Chief, a position he held for many years before recently becoming Executive Editor. Paul has written more than 20 recording and music technology textbooks, the latest being The Producer’s Manual.Having established his own multitrack home studio in the 1970s he’s worked with many notable names including Bert Jansch and Gordon Giltrap. He’s played in various bands over the years and currently collaborates with Malvern musician Mark Soden, under the name of Cydonia Collective. Paul still performs live claiming that as he has suffered for his music he doesn’t see why everyone else shouldn’t too!http://www.cydoniacollective.co.uk/
    2/9/2023
    11:44
  • Gear Of The Year 2022
    Paul White and Hugh Robjohns pick their hardware and software highlights from the last 12 months, plus feature some late arrivals.Chapters00:00 - Introduction00:14 - ASM Hydrasynth Deluxe 02:01 - Boss RE-202 Space Echo / IK Multimedia Amplitube X-SPACE Reverb / Red Panda Particle 2 Granular Delay02:57 - Moogerfooger Plug-ins / UAFX Amp Emulator Pedals04:12 - IK Multimedia Amplitube TONEX Amp Simulation Software04:47 - Arturia Efx Fragments Granular Delay / Eventide Physion II05:25 - PMC6-2 Monitors07:00 - MiMU Jellyfish Granular Synth07:45 - The Great Chip Shortage09:11 - Rob Papen eXplorer-8 Bundle / Sub51 and Soundtrax Drop Pad10:26 - Sonnect Audio Sound Bullet11:46 - Eventide H90 Harmonizer® Multi-FX Pedal / Two notes ReVolt Amp Simulator Pedal13:38 - Waves BB Tubes Plug-in14:27 - Hardware Recorders17:05 - Synth Sounds For GuitarPaul White BiogPaul White initially trained in electronics at The Royal Radar Establishment in Malvern then went on to work with Malvern Instruments, a company specialising in laser analysis equipment, before moving into technical writing. He joined the Sound On Sound team in 1991 where he became Editor In Chief, a position he held for many years before recently becoming Executive Editor. Paul has written more than 20 recording and music technology textbooks, the latest being The Producer’s Manual.Having established his own multitrack home studio in the 1980s he’s worked with many notable names including Bert Jansch and Gordon Giltrap. He’s played in various bands over the years and currently collaborates with Malvern musician Mark Soden, under the name of Cydonia Collective. Paul still performs live claiming that as he has suffered for his music he doesn’t see why everyone else shouldn’t too!http://www.cydoniacollective.co.uk/Hugh Robjohns BiogHugh Robjohns has been Sound On Sound´s Technical Editor since 1997. Prior to that he worked in a variety of (mostly) sound-related roles in BBC Television, ending up as a Sound Operations Lecturer at the BBC´s technical training centre. He continues to provide audio consultancy and bespoke broadcast audio training services all over the world, lectures at professional and public conventions, and occasionally records and masters acoustic and classical music too! 
    1/9/2023
    18:27
  • Fundamentals of Mixing
    In the final episode of this 5 part series, Mark Mynett, sound engineer and senior lecturer at Huddersfield University, gives us an in-depth look at how to process and mix the various elements of a song recorded using live instruments.Chapters00:16 - Introduction01:36 - Mix Preparation: Performance Edits and Mix Groups01:00 - Polarity Summation07:27 - Waveform Edits and Gating09:48 - Multing10:20 - Drum Sample Implementation10:57 - Three Approaches To Mixing12:56 - Master Buss Processing14:28 - Compression and EQ: Signal Chain Order16:07 - Compression Topology19:43 - Drums: Compression, Signal Stability, Transient Design and Colouration32:53 - Drums: Parallel Compression37:09 - Drums: EQ47:45 - Drums: Reverb Processing49:40 - Bass: Compression and EQ54:38 - Acoustic Guitar: Compression and EQ56:19 - Harmonically Distorted Electric Guitar: EQ, Dynamic EQ and Multi-band Compression60:28 - Vocals: Compression and EQ65:46 - Vocals: Effects ProcessingMark Mynett BiogAs well as Senior Lecturer in Music Technology and Production at Huddersfield University, Mark Mynett is a live music front-of-house engineer, and record producer/engineer/mix and mastering engineer. Mainly focused on indie, rock and metal genres, he produces from his own studio - Mynetaur Productions – where he recently completed the latest My Dying Bride album ‘The Ghost of Orion’: referred to by Dom Lawson (The Guardian, Metal Hammer, Prog, Classic Rock) as “…a master class in modern metal production”.Metal Music Manual (instructional book for producing contemporary metal music)
    12/8/2022
    1:09:21

About Recording & Mixing

Welcome to the Sound On Sound Recording and Mixing podcast channel where you’ll find shows packed with Hints & Tips about getting the most out of the recording, mixing and mastering process. More information and content can be found at www.soundonsound.com/podcasts | Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - @soundonsoundmag | YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/soundonsoundvideo
