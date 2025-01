About رادیو روغن حبه‌ی انگور - فواد خاک ‌نژاد، هایده رئیس‌زاده

برای شنیدن مستقیم اپیزودهای «روغن حبه‌ی انگور» به پلی‌لیست مراجعه کنید Haydeh and Foaad, a mother and son; in one of the first Persian podcasts, shared the finest pieces of music, books and films with their friends. This podcast suddenly went viral and was the most downloaded Persian language podcast for 4 years. This podcast has not been published for 7 years. But good voices are not always silenced.