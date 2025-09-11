Powered by RND
Razor's Ink Podcast with Jonathan B. Ferrini

  • The Limey (Movie 1999)
    My memorial to the death of British actor Terence Stamp (1938-2025) whose acting genius melded with exquisite filmmaking resembling the Vesper Martini.
    19:48
  • British Film Studios
    Visiting marvels of movie magic; historic Shepperton and Pinewood studios.
    17:43
  • Route 66 (Television 1960-64)
    Imagine reading Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road” inside a speeding Corvette.
    27:25
  • Shaft (Movies 1971 & 2000)
    Two movies about a Black detective seeking justice thirty years apart with a new spin on racism.
    18:08
  • Who Is Herb Alpert? 2.0
    Check out a music genre bending composer, musician and brilliant businessman at my podcast.
    14:01

I am a published author of nearly one hundred original, diverse, fiction stories and poems. Check out my story collection at jonathanferrini.com.Razor's Ink is my weekly take on movies, television and music. So pour yourself a drink, pull up a chair, and let's explore together!I received my MFA in motion picture and television production from UCLA. www.jonathanferrini.com [email protected] LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jonathan-b-ferrini-9ababa2b Hearts Without Sleeves: Twenty-Three Stories by Jonathan Ferrini now available on Amazon https://amzn.to/4aHS6EEDonations to the RazorsInkPodcast may be made at: http://paypal.me/RazorsinkPodcast
