Razor's Ink Podcast with Jonathan B. Ferrini

Check out a music genre bending composer, musician and brilliant businessman at my podcast.

Two movies about a Black detective seeking justice thirty years apart with a new spin on racism.

My memorial to the death of British actor Terence Stamp (1938-2025) whose acting genius melded with exquisite filmmaking resembling the Vesper Martini.

