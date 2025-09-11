Razor's Ink Podcast with Jonathan B. Ferrini

I am a published author of nearly one hundred original, diverse, fiction stories and poems. Check out my story collection at jonathanferrini.com.Razor's Ink is my weekly take on movies, television and music. So pour yourself a drink, pull up a chair, and let's explore together!I received my MFA in motion picture and television production from UCLA. www.jonathanferrini.com [email protected]
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jonathan-b-ferrini-9ababa2b Hearts Without Sleeves: Twenty-Three Stories by Jonathan Ferrini now available on Amazon https://amzn.to/4aHS6EEDonations to the RazorsInkPodcast may be made at: http://paypal.me/RazorsinkPodcast