Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsArtsHappy Face Killer Case
Listen to Happy Face Killer Case in the App
Listen to Happy Face Killer Case in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Happy Face Killer Case

Podcast Happy Face Killer Case
Scott C. Arnold
Keith Hunter Jesperson, AKA Happy Face Killer
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Happy Face Killer Case
    Keith Hunter Jesperson was a truck driver who murdered 8 women in the 90s, but he said he killed much more.
    --------  
    14:15
  • Social Justice Racism. Chasing King´s Killer
    This is about A book I´ve read and the book was very interesting.
    --------  
    4:13

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Happy Face Killer Case

Keith Hunter Jesperson, AKA Happy Face Killer
Podcast website

Listen to Happy Face Killer Case, Myths and Legends and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/21/2025 - 1:21:40 AM