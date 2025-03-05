Episode 2 | AI vs Hollywood: Who Owns Creativity?

AI is shaking up the entertainment industry like never before. From AI-generated videos that stunned Tyler Perry to major copyright battles over creative ownership, the future of film, music, and publishing is on the line.In this episode of Quick AI with PhiSho, we break down:🎥 AI’s role in filmmaking – How OpenAI’s Sora is changing content creation.⚖️ The copyright wars – Why UK and Australian creatives are fighting AI’s use of their work.💡 The big question: Can AI and human creativity coexist, or is the industry heading for a showdown?Tap in, subscribe, and let’s talk AI’s next big disruption!