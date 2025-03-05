AI is shaking up the entertainment industry like never before. From AI-generated videos that stunned Tyler Perry to major copyright battles over creative ownership, the future of film, music, and publishing is on the line.In this episode of Quick AI with PhiSho, we break down:🎥 AI’s role in filmmaking – How OpenAI’s Sora is changing content creation.⚖️ The copyright wars – Why UK and Australian creatives are fighting AI’s use of their work.💡 The big question: Can AI and human creativity coexist, or is the industry heading for a showdown?Tap in, subscribe, and let’s talk AI’s next big disruption!
Episode 1 | Apple's AI Play
Apple is finally making moves in AI but can Siri actually compete with OpenAI, Gemini, and Amazon? Let’s dive in…
🚀 AI moves fast—so let’s break it down even faster.
Welcome to Quick AI with PhiSho, your go-to podcast for the latest AI news, trends, and tech shifts—all in five minutes or less. Whether it’s OpenAI, Apple, Google, or Meta, I’m cutting through the fluff and getting straight to what actually matters.
No tech-bro jargon, no long-winded lectures—just real talk on AI, its impact, and where the future is headed.
🔹 What you’ll get:
✅ Quick AI breakdowns—so you’re always ahead of the game.
✅ Industry insights—who’s leading, who’s flopping, and what’s next.
✅ AI for the culture—real-world takes