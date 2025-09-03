你也像我一樣英文口說沒問題 但總是在說出口後才發現文法用錯嗎？ 跟我一起用 Speak 吧！ AI 會及時修正你的文法和用字 年底前最終機會 https://bit.ly/TW_25Q3_ChiPodRant 9/5 前Premium Plus 現省超過 799 元 #Speak讓英文一切好說 念到博士，真的就懂得理財嗎 其實家裡都是阿藏在處理這個部分哈哈哈 這集我們邀請到 財金博士生的雜記，從學術到實務，一起來談談 理財與投資的殘酷真相。 在這一集中我們會討論： 📈 主動投資 vs 被動投資：要靠眼光選股，還是乖乖放ETF？ 🏠 買房還是投資：資產配置的永恆辯論，什麼才是小白最穩的選擇？ 「高學歷」與「財務自由」完全不是劃上等號 反而是心態、選擇與風險承擔方式，才決定了你能不能致富。 代代財女 EP01 Firstory 👉 https://vvrl.cc/nhuvr3 Spotify 👉 https://reurl.cc/ko9yen Apple Podcasts 👉 https://vvrl.cc/bhxg9u -- Hosting provided by SoundOn

