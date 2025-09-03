Open app
Podcasts
Science
淇葩人 ChiPodRant
淇葩人 ChiPodRant
阿淇博士 Dr. Achi
Science
Technology
Latest episode
Available Episodes
EP51｜博士們的理財PK！買房出租超虧本？投資型保險是智商稅！feat.財金博士生的雜記
你也像我一樣英文口說沒問題 但總是在說出口後才發現文法用錯嗎？ 跟我一起用 Speak 吧！ AI 會及時修正你的文法和用字 年底前最終機會 https://bit.ly/TW_25Q3_ChiPodRant 9/5 前Premium Plus 現省超過 799 元 #Speak讓英文一切好說 念到博士，真的就懂得理財嗎 其實家裡都是阿藏在處理這個部分哈哈哈 這集我們邀請到 財金博士生的雜記，從學術到實務，一起來談談 理財與投資的殘酷真相。 在這一集中我們會討論： 📈 主動投資 vs 被動投資：要靠眼光選股，還是乖乖放ETF？ 🏠 買房還是投資：資產配置的永恆辯論，什麼才是小白最穩的選擇？ 「高學歷」與「財務自由」完全不是劃上等號 反而是心態、選擇與風險承擔方式，才決定了你能不能致富。 代代財女 EP01 Firstory 👉 https://vvrl.cc/nhuvr3 Spotify 👉 https://reurl.cc/ko9yen Apple Podcasts 👉 https://vvrl.cc/bhxg9u -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
46:13
EP50｜努力真的能致富嗎？猶太人、80/20法則與財富不公平真相！
很多人相信「努力就會有回報」，但現實卻常常狠狠打臉 為什麼有些人拼死拼活還是月光族？為什麼猶太人總被說是世界上最會賺錢的一群人？ 這集我們將深入討論： 努力與財富的落差：努力真的等於成功，還是社會早就決定好輸贏？ 猶太人的致富哲學：靠的是文化傳承、思維方式，還是背後有不公平的結構？ 80/20法則的殘酷真相：財富為什麼總是集中在少數人手上？ 「只做對自己有利的事」是不是自私？ 還是聰明的生存之道？ -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
45:19
EP49｜小孩大腦摧毀中！？現代的小孩怎麼教？不滑手機會被淘汰？
AI時代來臨，不會用AI的人，未來是不是根本沒有競爭力？ 但短影音、碎片化學習與「一鍵生成答案」的AI，正在讓孩子失去專注力、創造力與思考能力 這是進步，還是「教育崩壞」的開始？ 這集我們直球對決幾個燙手議題： AI正在幫孩子變聰明，還是偷偷摧毀他們的大腦？ 學AI是必要技能，還是「科技懶人包」？ 短影音文化讓專注力縮短，教育該怎麼救？ 不學AI的人，未來真的會被世界淘汰嗎？ 歡迎大家留言自己的看法唷！ Peni 床墊團購中 https://m2.peni.com.tw/mgm/8ej1y1 輸入"achi86" 消費者整筆訂單可享86折優惠 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
35:47
EP48｜夫妻錢能放一起嗎？家庭主婦該不該領薪水！？賺多的人才有話語權？
立即點擊資訊欄連結 https://surfshark.com/drachi 或用優惠碼 [drachi] ，就能獲得額外 4 個月 Surfshark 服務！ 夫妻爭吵是難免的，但當家務被當作「理所當然」，當照顧孩子不被算進「貢獻」 原來婚姻裡最現實的不是愛情，而是「錢」。這集讓我們直球對決幾個最容易引爆戰火的問題： 家庭主婦該不該領薪水？夫妻的錢到底要怎麼分？賺得少就不能說話嗎？ 結婚到底是「共同生活」還是「經濟合作」？當愛情遇上帳戶密碼，還能單純嗎？ -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
26:32
EP47｜台灣竟然是亞洲最幸福的國家！？買不起房、薪水低，但大家還是說台灣幸福？
根據全球幸福指數，台灣被評為亞洲最幸福的國家 甚至打敗了日本、新加坡等強國！ 但回頭看看台灣——房價高到買不起、薪水成長停滯、通勤一週五天爆肝，這也叫幸福？ 還是說幸福根本不是「錢的多寡」，而是「想不想回家」？ 這集我們從數據、生活、文化面一起拆解這個令人驚訝的幸福排名，台灣，真的有這麼幸福嗎？ Lab52 齒姸堂團購 https://p2.groupbuyforms.tw/qfbuv -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
39:27
About 淇葩人 ChiPodRant
阿淇博士與阿妻奴藏鏡人討論的小圈圈 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
