Episode 1: Why is Ozempic so controversial?

In this first episode of The Studies Show, Tom and Stuart discuss the new wave of weight loss drugs (like semaglutide), and the weird, often irrational arguments that people make against them."New, effective drugs will help people lose lots of weight and this is a good thing" doesn't sound like it should be a controversial statement, but as this episode shows, it really is.The Studies Show is sponsored by Works in Progress magazine, the best place to find insightful essays on science, technology, and human progress. We're very grateful for their support.Listen above, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or any other podcast provider.Show Notes* Stuart's Twitter thread of anti-semaglutide articles in The Guardian* The specific Guardian article mentioned about how "body positivity has lost"* The two-year STEP 5 trial of semaglutide for obesity* Study on what happens when people come off semaglutide* Review paper on the safety and side-effects of semaglutide* One example of someone discussing the question of lean-mass lossCreditsThe Studies Show is produced by Julian Mayers at Yada Yada Productions.