Puntos de Vista con Ernesto Barajas
Ernesto Barajas
  • 95. FER ALUCIN | “LE HICE UNA CANCION A ROGER”
    .
    --------  
    1:07:04
  • 94. KEVIN AMF | CUANDO ME ME ENCUL0
    .
    --------  
    1:07:04
  • 93.LA NETA Y SIN MAMADAS | “FUIMOS INVITADOS ESPECIALES DE PESO PLUMA EN UN CONCIERTO”
    --------  
    21:02
  • 92. LA CUATIZA | “PESO PLUMA NOS APOYO EN NUESTROS INICIOS ”
    --------  
    1:09:58
  • 91. GIOVANNY AYALA | “LA CANCION QUE MAS ME A GENERADO REGALIAS”
    --------  
    54:43

About Puntos de Vista con Ernesto Barajas

En este podcast se habla de los diferentes puntos de vista en el mundo de la Música, Farándula, Entretenimiento y de personas que aportan historias de la vida cotidiana. 📩 Publicidad / Colaboraciones: Contacto: [email protected]
