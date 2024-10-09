It's that time of the year again, and the PTID guys catch up with their old Punknews pal Ricky to talk about the year's punk highlights. Ricky's listening is a bit outside of the PTID bubble, and he always brings a different perspective. With songs from No Plan, Split System, Hot Water Music, Chubby and the Gang, Bloodstains, Holy Mess, The Chisel, Hood Rats, and The Dopamines.
2:06:11
Episode 316: Mark Noah from the Anti-Heros.
Tom and Neil catch up with Mark Noah, singer of American street punk legends Anti-Heros. He's a man of many words, and can speak on any number of topics. They talk plenty about getting the band back together, censorship, and the new record. They also get into his History Flight charity. With songs from the mighty Anti-Heros.
1:48:06
Episode 315: Four Funerals and a Wedding.
The PTID guys tear through a bunch of topics. Neil goes to see Morrissey (again)! Tom's younger son gets married! The PRB lineup is rock solid! There's lots of new drama in the Dead Boys' camp! On a more somber note, Tom memorializes his friend and former Punknews co-worker Mark Little. With songs by Stinky Toys, Descendents, Wreckless Eric, Motorhead, Dead Boys, Revillos, Black Market Baby, and The Jam.
2:20:03
Episode 314: The Briefs.
The PTID guys get poor and weird with Steve E Nix and Lance Romance from The Briefs. They talk about the early days of the band, and how things work now. They dive deep into the band's material, from the classic debut to their new single on TKO Records. With a bunch of killer old and new songs from The Briefs.
1:45:44
Episode 313: Five For Fighting.
Tom and Neil try something different. They each let their significant other pick five records at random from their collection and talk about them. Of course there's plenty of the typical nonsense you've known and grown to love. With songs from The Exploited, Grease, Ramones, The Cramps, Blitz, Mau Maus, Cock Sparrer, The Style Council, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and Buzzcocks.
Two old punks from both side of the pond talk about everything and nothing, loosely focusing on punk rock both past and present. Opinions, facts and commentary on the way things were, the way things are and the way things should be in the scene. Plus you will hear some great punk rock from every era. Hosted by Tom Trauma and LiverpoolNeil. No rules!