Episode 313: Five For Fighting.

Tom and Neil try something different. They each let their significant other pick five records at random from their collection and talk about them. Of course there's plenty of the typical nonsense you've known and grown to love. With songs from The Exploited, Grease, Ramones, The Cramps, Blitz, Mau Maus, Cock Sparrer, The Style Council, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and Buzzcocks.