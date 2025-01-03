Psych Congress Network Family & Friends

A New Beginning, and a Fond Farewell

Join Dr Rakesh Jain and Dr Craig Chepke for an insightful and heartfelt conversation in the inaugural Psych Congress Family & Friends Podcast. A discussion of feelings surrounding the recent passing of Dr Vladimir Maletic leads to an exploration of a topic near and dear to Dr. Maletic's heart—the role of norepinephrine in clinical practice. From its impact on mood and cognition to its underappreciated role in psychiatric care, hear personal stories, practical tips, and reflections on the legacy of a cherished friend and mentor. Whether you're looking for cutting-edge knowledge or a reminder of the human side of psychiatry, this episode offers something for every clinician. To read the study mentioned in the podcast, visit this link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39514646/