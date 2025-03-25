Phil Penman is a world renowned street photographer. An Englishman in New York for 25 years he’s shot major world events, chased weather across the globe and more recently turned his hand to books and workshops. More about this show:A camera is just a tool but spend enough time with photographers and you’ll see them go misty eyed when they talk about their first camera or a small fast prime that they had in their youth. Prime Lenses is a series of interviews with photographers talking about their photography by way of three lenses that mean a lot to them. These can be interchangeable, attached to a camera, integrated into a gadget, I’m interested in the sometimes complex relationship we have with the tools we choose, why they can mean so much and how they make us feel.
Prime Lenses Episode 53 - Danny Bligh Returns
Danny Bligh is a photographer and videographer based in the USA. He's a dear friend and was my first guest on Prime Lenses so it seemed fitting to bring him back for the first episode of year 2. We talk all things Canon, Leica and even sneak in some instant film.
Prime Lenses Episode 52 - Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Tommy Ga-Ken Wan, a Scottish photographer based in Glasgow who I struck up a conversation with on social media when he picked up a Ricoh GR a few years back. Over the years I've admired his work in the arts photographing theatre and dance and some comedy greats. He's even recently featured in some work himself. Tommy speaks to me not only as a photographer but also as a person who is aware of what they need to keep themselves centred and I really enjoyed this thoughtful conversation with a great photographer.
Prime Lenses Episode 51 - Jessica Kosmack
Jess is a Canadian photographer, my second one of those in fact, whose work I came across via the brilliant I Dream of Cameras. She has shot Formula 1 on film and has a love of fixed lens medium format, something which if the rumours are true, could make a comeback some time this year. I was delighted to talk to someone who thinks carefully about documenting life through a lens as well as being honest in their writing about creative burnout and the pressure we can put on ourselves, something I've been thinking about a lot lately too.
Prime Lenses Episode 50 - Joseph DiGiovanna
This week my guest is Joseph DiGiovanna, a creative director, filmmaker, photographer and composer based in New York City who is undertaking an amazing project to photograph the New York City skyline over a 30-year period. We meet him as he celebrates 10 years of the project and hopefully you'll find this conversation to be is a lovely blend of art and science, and exactly the sorts of chats I wanted to have when I started the show.
A camera is just a tool, but spend enough time with photographers, and you’ll see them go misty-eyed when they talk about their first camera or a small, fast prime that they had in their youth.
Prime Lenses is a series of interviews with photographers talking about their photography by way of three lenses that mean a lot to them. These can be interchangeable, attached to a camera, integrated into a gadget. I’m interested in the sometimes complex relationship we have with the tools we choose, why they can mean so much, and how they make us feel.