Lance Bass Spills Why It Might Be Time To (Finally) Reunite *NSYNC & Doug’s Governor For A Day
The guys share how to sneak into the Super Bowl, why Lance has the most invested in an *NSYNC Reunion and what it would take for him to head to space. Plus, Doug’s got some laws he’d like to pass. Email: [email protected] Follow the show on Instagram @politickin_pod and on TikTok at @politickinpod. Full video available at @PolitickinPodcast on YouTube. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
54:19
--------
8:31
Dana White’s Done With Politics & Surviving The Next Trump Administration With Kathy Griffin
The guys discuss the college football recruiting landscape, immigration fears under Trump and why they actually respect Dana White. Then they’re joined by Kathy Griffin, who shares the financial and social cost of standing up to President Trump. Email: [email protected] Follow the show on Instagram @politickin_pod and on TikTok at @politickinpod. Full video also available at @PolitickinPodcast on Youtube. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
54:52
Another Menendez Brothers Update and Your Most Burning Questions
The guys hear from their listeners, give an update on the Menendez Brothers and discuss how bad those Trump nominees actually are. Plus, what Gavin forgot to do on his White House visit. Email: [email protected]. Follow the show on Instagram at @politickin_pod and on TikTok at @politickinpod. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
49:15
The Election is Over
The guys react to the election results and offer some advice on how to survive the next for years. Plus, we want to hear from you at [email protected]. Follow the show on Instagram at @politickin_pod and on TikTok at @politickinpod.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson
An unexpected collaboration.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Super Bowl Champion Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch, and their friend and agent Doug Hendrickson are Politickin’.
Gavin Newsom like you’ve never heard him and Marshawn Lynch exactly how you’d expect him.
Join them for Politickin’ each week for the conversations that need to be had.