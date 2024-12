Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson

Lance Bass Spills Why It Might Be Time To (Finally) Reunite *NSYNC & Doug’s Governor For A Day

The guys share how to sneak into the Super Bowl, why Lance has the most invested in an *NSYNC Reunion and what it would take for him to head to space. Plus, Doug’s got some laws he’d like to pass. Email: [email protected] Follow the show on Instagram @politickin_pod and on TikTok at @politickinpod. Full video available at @PolitickinPodcast on YouTube. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.