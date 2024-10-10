Planet Arcana Podcast

A Fool's Errand is live RIGHT NOW on Kickstarter!Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/strautmaskreplica/a-fools-errand/ to learn more and help us make the game. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:04
Episode 78 - The Sanctity of a Secret
Episode 78 - The Sanctity of a Secret

In a time before the Big Oops, Sparky, Scrutiny, and Colt .45 get caught up in Monophonic Voltrilect's plans to sabotage The Amplifier.Content warning: swearing, violence, drug use, animals in distress.
--------
1:16:12
Episode 77 - Blink and You'll Miss It
Episode 77 - Blink and You'll Miss It

With the arrival of another Great Beast, we once again take a trip to the past…Content warning: swearing, violence, drug use, animals in distress.
--------
1:17:03
Episode 76 - Legacy
Episode 76 - Legacy

The last course has been served and it's time for us all to withdraw to the laboratory. Everyone grab your gimlets and head downstairs for some light after-dinner conversation.Content warning: swearing, violence, drug use.
--------
1:10:10
Episode 75 - Let's Have Some Dinner
Episode 75 - Let's Have Some Dinner

"Will you walk into my dining room?" said The Orchestrator to the Fools. "My table is set and it would so please me to have you for dinner.".Content warning: swearing, violence, drug use.
Planet Arcana is a tightly edited, tarot-flavored, retrofuturistic D&D podcast. Homebrewed cup of 5e, served by 2 DMs. Dungeon Masters J and B are accompanied by good friends Skye, Peter, and Shaun as they work their way through a seedy world of Androids and Humans. New episodes every other Wednesday.