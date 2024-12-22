Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryPirates: Totalus Rankium
Pirates: Totalus Rankium

Podcast Pirates: Totalus Rankium
Rob and Jamie
Lighthearted history podcast ranking all of the Golden Age Pirates. Brought to you by the same people who created Roman Emperors Totalus Rankium and American Pr...
History

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • 01 Henry Avery
    So it begins! Join us as we look at the first pirate we will be covering. The pirate all other pirates wanted to be, the Robin Hood of the seas, it's Henry Avery! (or Every. or Everie. or... never mind, spelling was optional back then)
    --------  
    1:21:25
  • 00 Ahoy Matey!
    Welcome to the introduction episode for Pirates: Totalus Rankium! We are going to be ranking all the Golden Age pirates found in The General History of Pirates. Join us as we lightheartedly look at each one in turn. 30 pirates, but which one is the best? Find out!
    --------  
    47:06
  • Festive Earlybird Welcome
    Hello! Merry Christmas! If you are reading this, it is because you found us very early on release! Welcome!
    --------  
    1:44

About Pirates: Totalus Rankium

Lighthearted history podcast ranking all of the Golden Age Pirates. Brought to you by the same people who created Roman Emperors Totalus Rankium and American President Totalus Rankium
