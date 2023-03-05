Paul Giamatti’s CHINWAG with Stephen Asma

chin-wag: to have a chat, a friendly conversation.
Actor Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma, author and philosopher, join forces for a freewheeling series of conve... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
Even Psychopaths Suffer Burnout with Candice DeLong
💊💊💊
Killer Psyche podcast host Candice DeLong spent two decades in the FBI as a criminal profiler tracking serial killers and working such notorious cases as the Unabomber and the Chicago Tylenol Murders. Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma explore the terrifying and tactical world of tracking murderers with Candice and learn that even psychopaths suffer career burnout. Bonus: learn about predictive behaviors of serial killers (bed-wetting?!), Ted Bundy’s incarcerated romance, and a key tip when negotiating to save one’s life.
Stephen Asma is a professor and author specializing in the philosophy of science, religion, and art. Paul Giamatti is an award-winning actor and producer. Candice Killer Psyche DeLong is a former FBI criminal profiler. Listen to her Treefort/Wondery podcast Killer Psyche and Killer Psyche Daily anywhere you get your podcasts.
💊💊💊
New episodes drop Wednesdays for free... n(🧊)
Make sure to follow us @chinwagpod 👉🏼
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@chinwagpod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chinwagpod/
Tik: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinwagpod
Website: http://chinwagpod.fm
For Treefort details 🏄♂️ on over here
Site: https://treefort.fm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TreefortMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treefort.fm/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/24/2023
48:27
Preet Bharara's a Poet, and We Didn't Know It
🌺🌺🌺
Paul and Stephen engage with Preet Bharara on some unlikely topics: UFOs, conjugal relations with chickens, flowers on Mars, the opposable thumbs of aliens, stamp collecting, and the poetry of law.
Stephen Asma is a professor and author specializing in the philosophy of science, religion, and art. Paul Giamatti is an award-winning actor and producer. Preet Bharara is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the host of the podcast Stay Tuned With Preet.
🌺🌺🌺
New episodes drop Wednesdays for free... n(🧊)
Make sure to follow us @chinwagpod 👉🏼
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@chinwagpod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chinwagpod/
Tik: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinwagpod
Website: http://chinwagpod.fm
For Treefort details 🏄♂️ on over here
Site: https://treefort.fm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TreefortMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treefort.fm/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/17/2023
51:03
The Cult of Kathryn Hahn
🏐🏐🏐
Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma are fascinated by Kathryn Hahn’s deep knowledge of cults, con men, hypnosis, brainwashing dogs, and the power of late night volleyball sessions. Bonus: Travis the chimpanzee, radical nuns, lice couches, do Popes Netflix and chill, and that time Paul fought off kidnapping Krishnas in Northern Ireland!
Stephen Asma is a professor and author specializing in the philosophy of science, religion, and art. Paul Giamatti is an award-winning actor and producer. Kathryn Hahn is an accomplished actress currently starring in Hulu’s limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things.”
🏐🏐🏐
New episodes drop Wednesdays for free... n(🧊)
Make sure to follow us @chinwagpod 👉🏼
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@chinwagpod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chinwagpod/
Tik: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinwagpod
Website: http://chinwagpod.fm
For Treefort details 🏄♂️ on over here
Site: https://treefort.fm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TreefortMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treefort.fm/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/10/2023
55:52
Tripping with William Shatner
🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽
Stephen Asma and Paul Giamatti are giddy to speak with lifelong hero and Star Trek alum William Shatner on tequila tastings, space travel, bum drug trips, holding on to your inner child and that time he beat up an Australian Olympic swimmer on stage.
Stephen Asma is a professor and author specializing in the philosophy of science, religion, and art. Paul Giamatti is an award-winning actor and producer. William Shatner is an Emmy award-winning actor, writer, recording artist and director whose new documentary You Can Call Me Bill premiered at SXSW 2023.
🖖🏽🖖🏽🖖🏽
New episodes drop Wednesdays for free... n(🧊)
Make sure to follow us @chinwagpod 👉🏼
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@chinwagpod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chinwagpod/
Tik: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinwagpod
Website: http://chinwagpod.fm
For Treefort details 🏄♂️ on over here
Site: https://treefort.fm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TreefortMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treefort.fm/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:01:07
TALKING MONSTERS with Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma
👺🤠🎸
Recorded live at SXSW 2023, Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma have a spirited conversation about werewolves, Godzilla, the Loch Ness Monster and Sasquatch – and their cultural impact. Chaos ensues in the Q&A with audience.
Stephen Asma is a professor and author specializing in the philosophy of science, religion, and art. Paul Giamatti is an award-winning actor and producer.
👺🤠🎸
New episodes drop Wednesdays for free... n(🧊)
Make sure to follow us @chinwagpod 👉🏼
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@chinwagpod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chinwagpod/
Tik: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinwagpod
Website: http://chinwagpod.fm
For Treefort details 🏄♂️ on over here
Site: https://treefort.fm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TreefortMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treefort.fm/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
chin-wag: to have a chat, a friendly conversation.
Actor Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma, author and philosopher, join forces for a freewheeling series of conversations that dive deep (like, really, really deep) into the wilderness of the mind.
Featuring prominent guests from diverse fields, Chinwag is esoteric in the best way possible, as Paul and Stephen delve into anything and everything: Are we living in a simulation? What’s the most perfect sentence in literature? Is Bigfoot interdimensional? Science, the occult, philosophy, magic mushrooms… it’s all fair game!
Unexpected, hilarious, and maybe even profound — Chinwag is all about having a really, really good chat.
New episodes drop Wednesdays for free here: http://apple.co/chinwag
Make sure to follow us @chinwagpod 👉🏼
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@chinwagpod
IG: https://www.instagram.com/chinwagpod/
Tik: https://www.tiktok.com/@chinwagpod
Website: http://chinwagpod.fm
For Treefort details 🏄♂️ on over here
Site: https://treefort.fm
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TreefortMedia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treefort.fm/