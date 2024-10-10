For the 8th annual Pack Your Knives draft, Tom Haberstroh and Eric Adjepong take turns selecting their cheftestants and recap the Season 22 Destination Premiere along the way.
A shocking twist occurs in Bronx-natives Adjepong’s pattern of selections.
How soon did the elimination challenge winner get picked?
Tom & Eric weigh in on the quality of chefs this season, the decisions that led up to the elimination and look ahead at Season 22.
1:21:44
Top Chef Season 22 Chefs Scouting Report
Tom Haberstroh and Top Chef alum Eric Adjepong react to the Top Chef Season 22 contestant list and break down the promo video for clues.
Which chefs have the most promising bios and resumes for Top Chef Canada?
Haberstroh brings the stats on social media followings while Adejpong reveals which chefs he knows personally, the meals they cooked and their cooking styles.
Adjepong and Haberstroh also share their Super Bowl eats and give a fresh update on Adjepong's new restaurant opening.
1:18:03
Eric Adjepong Recaps His Kentucky Premiere from Season 16 of Top Chef
After debating the virtues of mint chocolate, Tom Haberstroh and former Top Chef contestant Eric Adjepong go back in time and rewatch the season premiere of Season 16 Kentucky at Churchill Downs. While experiencing "PTSD" about the show, the two-time Top Chef contestant Adjepong reveals details from behind the scenes of Top Chef and the hidden day-to-day challenges of being on reality TV. Adjepong also shares more intel on his new restaurant and picks the worst holiday to work as a chef.
1:19:22
Chef Eric Adjepong Joins Pack Your Knives
Ahead of the upcoming Top Chef season in the spring, Tom Haberstroh makes a big announcement about the future of Pack Your Knives.
After officially welcoming in chef Eric Adjepong, the two-time Top Chef contestant reflects on his time on the reality TV show and presents his top-three misconceptions about the grueling competition. He also dishes on his elite knife skills, opening up a new restaurant and whether he'd prefer winning a Michelin star or his New York Knicks winning an NBA title.
1:05:35
The Bear Season 3 Ep 10: 'Forever'
Every episode of television is a series of creative decisions. Which characters do we spend the most time with? In which settings? How will the conflict occur?
Season Three of “The Bear” took some unconventional risks — some worked and some didn’t.
PYK Producer Anthony Mayes joins Tom and Kevin to break it all down, and to look ahead to the show’s final season.
Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh bring their die-hard fanaticism of the hit TV show Top Chef and combine it with their NBA analytical instincts to draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
