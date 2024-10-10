S22 Ep 1: Across Canada, We Go!

For the 8th annual Pack Your Knives draft, Tom Haberstroh and Eric Adjepong take turns selecting their cheftestants and recap the Season 22 Destination Premiere along the way. A shocking twist occurs in Bronx-natives Adjepong's pattern of selections. How soon did the elimination challenge winner get picked? Tom & Eric weigh in on the quality of chefs this season, the decisions that led up to the elimination and look ahead at Season 22.