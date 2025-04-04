Open app
Podcasts
Music
欧美音乐百年经典100首
欧美音乐百年经典100首
煌煌星上兔
add
经典的歌曲之所以能够触动人心，往往是因为其歌词中蕴含的深刻情感和思想。这些歌词或许简单易懂，或许含蓄深沉，但它们都能够触动人们的心灵，引起共鸣。对歌词的解读不仅可以帮助我们更好地理解这些歌曲，也可以让我们更深入地了解那个时代的人们和他们的生活。百年英文经典歌曲不仅是音乐的瑰宝，也是文化和历史的见证。它们以其独特的魅力和...
More
Music
Music Commentary
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Lemon Tree 柠檬树Foll s Garden愚人花园
--------
3:10
Kool & the Gang - Fresh
--------
4:26
Kim Taylor - I Am You
--------
4:34
Kat DeLuna - Stars
--------
3:46
Just One Last Dance - Sarah Connor
--------
4:12
Show more
About 欧美音乐百年经典100首
经典的歌曲之所以能够触动人心，往往是因为其歌词中蕴含的深刻情感和思想。这些歌词或许简单易懂，或许含蓄深沉，但它们都能够触动人们的心灵，引起共鸣。对歌词的解读不仅可以帮助我们更好地理解这些歌曲，也可以让我们更深入地了解那个时代的人们和他们的生活。百年英文经典歌曲不仅是音乐的瑰宝，也是文化和历史的见证。它们以其独特的魅力和影响力，成为了人们心中永恒的经典。
Podcast website
