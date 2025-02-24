Welcome Back to On the Bus with Troy Vollhoffer

Have you ever wondered about what it’s like touring as a musician on the festival circuit? Or maybe about who discovered them, and just how the heck they helped them make it big? From Country Thunder Music Festivals, we invite you, the fans, to ride shotgun on the tour bus with us to find out all this and a whole lot more. Join host Troy Vollhoffer, the founder and executive producer of Country Thunder, for On the Bus, a podcast that gives you backstage passes to sit down with today’s hottest and up-and-coming music artists and industry professionals. Join Troy as he explores the stories and inspirations behind your favorite songs, the trials and triumphs faced by the artists, and the dedication and grit it takes to succeed in this industry. Listen to On the Bus with Troy Vollhoffer. Launching video episodes coming March 20.