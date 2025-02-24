On the Bus with Troy Vollhoffer

Backstage Pass with Legendary Music Agents Rod Essig, Curt Motley, and Nick Meinema
How do music artists make most of their money? From the smallest act playing dive bars, to the band that sells out stadiums and festivals, musicians earn the bulk of their living on events and tours. And behind every artist is an agent that books those gigs and helps them achieve meaningful financial success in their careers. For this special episode of On the Bus, Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer holds a roundtable panel with three industry veterans—Curt Motley, agent at United Talent Agency; Rod Essig, Vice President at Creative Artists Agency, and Nick Meinema, agent at Action Entertainment. These three have worked with some of music’s biggest acts—from Tim McGraw and Joan Jett, to the late-great Toby Keith. This intimate conversation explores how agents shape the careers of artists behind the scenes, as well as the pitfalls and pivots of putting together live shows, drawing on more than a few star-studded insider stories along the way.
44:32
2:59
17:27
29:19
