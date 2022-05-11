S2E07: Verdict

On the penultimate episode of this season — and the podcast — Saba and Tooba continue tracking the proceedings against Shahnaz Gul in a district court in Karachi, taking place while the country was engulfed in war. In 1972, a verdict is announced in the case of the State vs Shahnaz Gul. For the finale, we invite questions and thoughts about the season and its themes. If there's anything you'd like to share about your knowledge of the case or if you just have a conspiracy theory — send in your questions and thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.Photo: Star newspaper, October 9, 1971. Courtesy Dawn Library