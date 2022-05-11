A tale of sex, lies, and scandal in Pakistan. A limited-episode podcast that reexamines and investigates a fascinating crime in an unusual city. The podcast ser...
S02E08: Finale
In the finale episode of Notes on a Scandal, Saba and Tooba look at what happened to Shahnaz Gul after she was cleared of the charge of killing Mustafa Zaidi, the sightings of Shahnaz in Karachi over the years, and how people viewed her in the years since she captured the country's imagination. Later on in the episode, we answer questions and discuss theories sent to us by listeners.Thank you for listening! Find us on Instagram and Twitter: Instagram: @murdermystery70Tooba Masood-KhanTwitter: @tabahitooba Instagram: @tabahi_toobaSaba ImtiazTwitter: @sabaimtiaz Instagram: @sabaimtiaz
12/11/2022
29:48
S2E07: Verdict
On the penultimate episode of this season — and the podcast — Saba and Tooba continue tracking the proceedings against Shahnaz Gul in a district court in Karachi, taking place while the country was engulfed in war. In 1972, a verdict is announced in the case of the State vs Shahnaz Gul. For the finale, we invite questions and thoughts about the season and its themes. If there’s anything you’d like to share about your knowledge of the case or if you just have a conspiracy theory — send in your questions and thoughts on Twitter and Instagram.Photo: Star newspaper, October 9, 1971. Courtesy Dawn LibraryThank you for listening! Find us on Instagram and Twitter: Instagram: @murdermystery70Tooba Masood-KhanTwitter: @tabahitooba Instagram: @tabahi_toobaSaba ImtiazTwitter: @sabaimtiaz Instagram: @sabaimtiaz
11/20/2022
29:28
S02E06: Romeo and Juliet go to Court
As legal proceedings against Shahnaz Gul get underway, her lawyer and the prosecution battle it out in court in a bail hearing. Shakespeare is invoked. Shahnaz is held in a police lockup, and then sent to Karachi's Central Jail, where details of her detention are being leaked to reporters. We take a look at the court proceedings of the State vs Shahnaz Gul - from the day Shahnaz Gul is presented before a magistrate to when she gets out on bail.Photo: Published in Star, February 1971. Courtesy Dawn Library. Thank you for listening! Find us on Instagram and Twitter: Instagram: @murdermystery70Tooba Masood-KhanTwitter: @tabahitooba Instagram: @tabahi_toobaSaba ImtiazTwitter: @sabaimtiaz Instagram: @sabaimtiaz
11/5/2022
27:53
S02E05: Body of Lies
ADVISORY: This episode contains mentions of suicide. Listener discretion is advised.How do you connect the dots of a story where so much is missing? Why is there blood at the crime scene? And why did Shahnaz remain unconscious all night -- and is that even possible? Saba and Tooba attempt to understand the forensic investigation into Mustafa Zaidi's death with Dr Summaiya Syed Tariq, the Additional Police Surgeon at Karachi's Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Hospital and a forensic consultant. This episode features condensed quotes from an interview with Dr Summaiya Syed Tariq.Photo: Afkar, Mustafa Zaidi edition. From the Bedil Library archive in Karachi. Thank you for listening! Find us on Instagram and Twitter: Instagram: @murdermystery70Tooba Masood-KhanTwitter: @tabahitooba Instagram: @tabahi_toobaSaba ImtiazTwitter: @sabaimtiaz Instagram: @sabaimtiaz
10/22/2022
35:38
S02E04: Bringing up the Bodies
ADVISORY: This episode contains scenes of a distressing nature. Listener discretion is advised.In November 1970, nearly a month after Mustafa Zaidi died, his body was exhumed for a second medical examination, all in a quest for doctors and police officials to figure out: how did Mustafa Zaidi die? What could they find that could help them build a case against their suspect in custody, Shahnaz Gul? Saba and Tooba discuss the dramatic and surreal events of the exhumation, and recall their quest to find Mustafa's grave in Karachi in 2019.The images described in the episode can be viewed on Instagram @murdermystery70Thank you for listening! Find us on Instagram and Twitter: Instagram: @murdermystery70Tooba Masood-KhanTwitter: @tabahitooba Instagram: @tabahi_toobaSaba ImtiazTwitter: @sabaimtiaz Instagram: @sabaimtiaz
