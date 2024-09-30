#154 Aly Gillani: Bandcamp - the insider take, "what's best for the artist always comes first for us"

We are getting deep in the independent music industry weeds on this week's episode...To get started we must redirect you to episodes 91 and 92 of the podcast, which were a pair of deep solo dives into the world of direct-to-consumer music sales, Bandcamp in particular, and specifically the takeover of the platform by Songtradr that had just occurred. On those episodes I tried to debunk some of the wilder takes that had been circulating online and drill down into the platform and wider sector to establish what's so special about it and why it provokes such strong reactions. On this week's episode we welcome Aly Gillani, the European Label Representative at Bandcamp, to discuss all these issues in detail and get the insider take on the whole thing.As you might expect, this is absolutely fascinating - if you're interested in the backend workings of the independent music industry that is...