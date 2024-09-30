#001 Tom Middleton: Sleep, audio therapy, and Aphex Twin
Welcome to the first episode of Music Not Diving! Watch the full video version of this episode over at youtube.com/@WeNotDivingIt's very far from perfect but it is out on time and no-one ever does perfect drops anymore do they?There is one perfect aspect to the new show though, and that is the first guest. Tom Middleton is a true don of electronic music. From his seminal work with Mark Pritchard as Global Communication and Jedi Knights, through multiple solo albums, and collaborations with luminaries such as Matthew Herbert, the man's record is unimpeachable.Perhaps just as interestingly though, is his second career as a sleep coach, sensory designer, and pioneer of audio therapeutics for sleep, relaxation, pain management, and cognitive performance. He's a co-founder of White Mirror, where he crafts health-driven sensory content and experiences, and a sleep science expert and neuroscience researcher. His therapeutic audio helps millions through Calm, Apple Music and Breathonics.So this is a highly interesting conversation, and a great way to start the new show.
1:18:45
#157 DJ Bone (redux): a re-run of one of our favourite episodes
We will be back next week with some important changes to the show... but in the meantime we bring you another chance to catch one of our favourite ever episodes. From all the way back on episode 73, it's DJ Bone!The majority of DJs spent the pandemic mostly of stood in front of a camera, attempting to perform the impossible task of transplanting a rave into the bedrooms of the few people lucky enough to be watching at the other end of a fibre optic cable.We are only beginning to come to terms with the implications of what the failure of that approach have had for our culture, but DJ Bone did something completely different.'Further' was a hugely successful series of events which combined music, talking, and a bit of socially-distanced vibing out. DJ Bone just released an album of the same name as those events, which he sees as jumping off point to his career even at this relatively advanced stage. We discuss that in detail, as well as those events, and what they mean in the context of what he's done in music since the 90s.We also discuss his roots as a party-goer in Detroit, the wider state of Techno and dance music generally today, and what needs to change to get back on track after a few years of real turmoil.
2:01:02
#156 Wrestling, Rap Beefs, and Cultural Nihilism: the changing skillset of the modern musician
What connects professional wrestling, the 2025 Superbowl halftime show, finance alternative media, and a ubiquitous major label tech house stooge?On this episode we find out.The podcast episode referenced can be found on Spotify here.
38:17
#155 Riva Starr: House music and songwriting, "as a producer it's important to be challenged"
What happens when an established house producer wants to write songs? What happens when they want to do things which might not appeal to their existing audience? That is what this week's guest is currently discovering, as he makes the finishing touches to an album that sees him step out of his comfort zone and into unfamiliar surroundings.Riva Starr is one of the most successful house producers of the past couple of decades, starting out on Dirty Bird and becoming a fixture of the biggest house label of them all, Defected, as well as collabbing with huge names including Diplo, Fatboy Slim, and Todd Terry.We discuss the processes behind the forthcoming record, running recording sessions in LA, the challenges of working with big names and pro musicians, his backstory in Italy and breakbeat, and a ton of other stuff.This is a great conversation with one of the good guys. Get involved!
1:26:08
#154 Aly Gillani: Bandcamp - the insider take, "what's best for the artist always comes first for us"
We are getting deep in the independent music industry weeds on this week's episode...To get started we must redirect you to episodes 91 and 92 of the podcast, which were a pair of deep solo dives into the world of direct-to-consumer music sales, Bandcamp in particular, and specifically the takeover of the platform by Songtradr that had just occurred. On those episodes I tried to debunk some of the wilder takes that had been circulating online and drill down into the platform and wider sector to establish what's so special about it and why it provokes such strong reactions. On this week's episode we welcome Aly Gillani, the European Label Representative at Bandcamp, to discuss all these issues in detail and get the insider take on the whole thing.As you might expect, this is absolutely fascinating - if you're interested in the backend workings of the independent music industry that is... ...and of course you are!
Paul Rose aka the musician, DJ, and label boss known as Scuba talks to people of significance from the world of electronic music about their experiences, observations, and attempts to cultivate a life for themselves in the murky and sometimes treacherous waters of the music industry. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.