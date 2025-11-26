57: The second No Tags book is here!

…And we're back!Yes, first episode of No Tags for a few weeks, and while we do appreciate the concern, it's just the two of us running this show, we both have jobs that we do it around, and sometimes we get really busy. Also Tom was in Asia for three weeks and most importantly, we were making a book.That's right: the second No Tags book is here! Titled 'Conversations on underground music culture, Volume 2', it's essentially a sequel to our first book: a compendium of the best interviews and conversations we've had on the second year of No Tags, with five exclusive pieces to boot. You can order it now over on our Shopify store! We'll be launching the book on 11th December at the ICA, where we'll be joined by Djrum, Anjali Prashar-Savoie and Finn. We're down to the last 50 tickets for the show, and we'll have the new book on sale on the night plus some other treats. We're excited to see you there – get your tickets from the ICA website. Finally, there's a pod this week!We've spent the last month sucking up culture like the sponges we are – and we're not just talking about Tom's late night ramen adventures in Tokyo. We debrief recent trips to Bang Face Weekender and Simple Things, as well as live shows from Smerz and Model/Actriz. We also share our memories (not to mention some potentially spurious speculation) about the great Bloc Weekend debacle of 2012. If you know you know.It's a loose episode that's heavy on the yapping, but hey – we were making a book! It's good to be back. See you at the ICA.