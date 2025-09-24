Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsNew Orleans Unsolved
New Orleans Unsolved
New Orleans Unsolved

Anna Christie, Thanh Truong
News, Society & Culture
New Orleans Unsolved
  S2 Episode 39, Something's Happening
    As Stanley Burkhardt's bid for bail is denied, years of chasing scattered leads finally pay off. Long-missing details come to light, revealing more about Burkhardt himself and the path he's taken to escape accountability — until now. If you'd like to support this ongoing investigation, visit NewOrleansUnsolved.com for donation links and ways to help.
    --------  
    1:13:42
  S2 Episode 38 Don't Swing Twice
    With the help of new information that has surfaced, I'm able to fit together pieces of the puzzle that had long remained disconnected. This episode traces the impact of that development—and the new clarity it brings to the investigation.
    --------  
    52:20
  S2 Episode 37, The Baby
    Time takes everything but the truth. 
    --------  
    1:39:20
  Update before Ep.37
    Just a little update. 
    --------  
    6:48
  S2 Episode 36, The Dogwood Tree
    In this episode, Anna follows a trail of overlooked details—newspaper clippings, archived files, and a name buried in an old contact list—that led us to a hidden connection between two key figures. What began as a quiet hunch became a pivotal piece of the larger puzzle. You'll hear how Anna's research unfolded in real time, and how every small clue helped bring a buried link to light. To donate, please visit the link below: https://ko-fi.com/neworleansunsolved
    --------  
    1:00:07

About New Orleans Unsolved

New Orleans Unsolved is an independent narrative true crime podcast based in the historic city of New Orleans. Investigator/producer Anna Christie and veteran journalist Thanh Truong dive deep into a string of unsolved case from New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Season 1 focused on the mysterious death of a teenager whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River that connects to Season 2.The Rope Murders, revolves around a set of cold cases involving murder victims who were ritualistically tied up and left in desolate areas of Louisiana and Mississippi.If you'd like to donate, please visit the links in the top of the screen.
News, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary, Entertainment News

