Max Bergmann, the new director of the CSIS Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program, is joined by one of the leading voices on the Hill focused on NATO and European security: Congressman Gerry Connolly. The congressman gives a congressional viewpoint on a range of topics, but especially the importance of democratic values and political cohesion for the future of the alliance. The congressman also explained his role as President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and his expectations for the forthcoming Madrid Summit.

In this episode, Pierre and Luis conduct two separate interviews with leading experts on Africa and Latin America. They discuss the key security dynamics in those regions, the differing strategic approaches taken by Russia and China there, and what role NATO and its members might play. In the first segment, Pierre interviews Elie Tenenbaum, director of the Security Studies Center at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI) and a top European expert on African security affairs. In the second, Luis discusses Latin America with Dr. Robert Evan Ellis, a research professor at the U.S. Army War College and a senior, non-resident associate at CSIS. This interview includes a short Spanish-language segment.

After NATO’s summit at the end of June, the road to Madrid has reached its destination. To begin our analysis of the summit outcomes, Max sits down with Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, the Director-General of the European Union Military Staff. Vice Admiral Bléjean gives his view on the Madrid Summit and breaks down how NATO and the EU cooperate on everything from China to supporting Ukraine to procuring new military capabilities.

In our final episode, NATO’s Road to Madrid comes full circle as Max sits down with original host Rachel Ellehuus, who is now helping steer U.S. NATO policy as the Secretary of Defense representative in Europe and the defense advisor for the U.S. Mission to NATO. After our prior two episodes reacted to the Madrid Summit outcomes, Max and Rachel take this opportunity to look ahead to the future of the alliance. How will NATO implement the level of ambition in the Strategic Concept? What does the accession of Sweden and Finland mean for the alliance's "open door" policy? What does it mean to be a global alliance? Max and Rachel answer all these questions and more.

About NATO’s Road to Madrid

Hosted by Max Bergmann, director of the CSIS Europe, Russia, and Eurasia Program, “NATO’s Road to Madrid” explores how the United States’ most important alliance is approaching a critical process it has not undertaken since 2010: updating its Strategic Concept. The last time NATO endorsed a formal strategy, Russia had not invaded Ukraine, China was not yet thought to be a challenge meriting NATO attention, and defense planners were only beginning to look at the military implications of climate change, hybrid warfare, and other challenges. The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has underscored the enduring importance of NATO. This podcast series will examine all these subjects, as well as how challenges from inside the alliance complicate its ability to respond effectively. Along the way, the series will try to help make sense of the inner workings of NATO, which are often opaque from the outside. In each episode, the Fellows will speak to experts on each item on NATO’s agenda as it adapts to this new era and responds to Russian aggression. The lead researcher and project coordinator of “NATO’s Road to Madrid” is Colin Wall and the podcast is edited by Ilana Nevins. This podcast is made possible with support from the NATO Public Diplomacy Division.