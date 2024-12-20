Send us a textTim is joined by Beatles podcaster and broadcaster Steven Cockcroft to explore George Harrison's B-side gem Old Brown Shoe. They examine the song's intricate composition, its clever wordplay, and the distinctive musical elements that make it stand out among Harrison's contributions to the Beatles' catalogue.Nothing is Real podcast: https://www.nothingisrealpod.com/Nothing is Real on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/nothingisrealpod.bsky.socialFollow My Favourite Beatles SongX (Twitter): https://twitter.com/myfavebeatlesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyFavouriteBeatlesSongInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/myfavouritebeatlessongBluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/myfavebeatles.bsky.socialOriginal music by Joe KaneLogo design by Mark Cunningham
1:00:51
Long, Long, Long — Eoghan Lyng
Send us a textTim is joined by music journalist and author Eoghan Lyng as they delve into George Harrison's gorgeous Long, Long, Long. They discuss the song's creation, its spiritual themes, and the musical and lyrical elements that make it unique in the Beatles' lore.George Harrison in the 1970s, by Eoghan Lyng: https://www.sonicbondpublishing.co.uk/decades/george-harrison-in-the-1970sJohn & Yoko Special, with contributions from Eoghan Lyng: https://shop.recordcollectormag.com/product/rc-special-john-and-yokoEoghan on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/mightylyng.bsky.social
35:49
You Never Give Me Your Money — Nancy Howie
Send us a textYouTuber and multi-instrumentalist Nancy Howie shares her love for You Never Give Me Your Money from the Abbey Road album. She talks about its multiple layers of meaning and effortless shifts between powerful emotions, and notes how it calls back to earlier Beatles music.Nancy's YouTube channel Fathom: https://youtube.com/@fathommusicnzThe 100 greatest moments in the Beatle's discography: https://youtu.be/56SFI3UPJPQVinyl Friday: The Revolver Odyssey: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxvWXlhtRxVMU3KTG41tOfI8o2YgTHh_YNancy's original music: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2kpFRFWOate78egjWsMvbP?si=703989426a68418fNancy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fathommusicnz/
50:15
A Taste of Honey – Vikki Reilly
Send us a textVikki Reilly, author of The Beatles 101, takes a journey into the Beatles' cover of A Taste of Honey, showcasing the band's brilliance at interpreting other people's songs while also discussing its many other interpretations and cultural significance. The Beatles 101 by Vikki Reilly: https://www.polarispublishing.com/book/the-beatles-101Vikki on X.com: https://x.com/bookyvikkiVikki on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reillyvikki/
50:42
The Fool on the Hill — Stu Arrowsmith
Send us a textTim is joined by Stu Arrowsmith, from the Elvis Costello podcast Dangerous Amusements. They explore The Fool on the Hill, its lyrical mysteries, musical twists, and its potential inspirations. They also analyse Paul McCartney's lyrical and musical prowess, and Stu shares his experience of seeing his hero live and turning down the opportunity to meet him! Stu's Dangerous Amusements Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/dangerous-amusements-the-elvis-costello-playlist/id1535324499