You Never Give Me Your Money — Nancy Howie

Send us a textYouTuber and multi-instrumentalist Nancy Howie shares her love for You Never Give Me Your Money from the Abbey Road album. She talks about its multiple layers of meaning and effortless shifts between powerful emotions, and notes how it calls back to earlier Beatles music.Nancy's YouTube channel Fathom: https://youtube.com/@fathommusicnzThe 100 greatest moments in the Beatle's discography: https://youtu.be/56SFI3UPJPQVinyl Friday: The Revolver Odyssey: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxvWXlhtRxVMU3KTG41tOfI8o2YgTHh_YNancy's original music: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2kpFRFWOate78egjWsMvbP?si=703989426a68418fNancy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fathommusicnz/Follow My Favourite Beatles SongX (Twitter): https://twitter.com/myfavebeatlesFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyFavouriteBeatlesSongInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/myfavouritebeatlessongOriginal music by Joe KaneLogo design by Mark Cunningham