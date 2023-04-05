Hear shocking, true stories about mysterious illnesses caused by some of the smallest creatures alive: parasites. These tiny yet powerful creatures take up resi... More
An Amoeba Is Eating My Brain
A toddler begins vomiting and convulsing and is pushed to the edge of death. Then, a neuro-psychiatrist suffers multi-organ failure and one of the deadliest infections on the planet causes legions across a woman's brain.
5/4/2023
36:30
They Hijacked My Eyeball
After getting a cut on his knee, a teen becomes feverish and fatigued, and the cause could result in amputation or death. Then, no one suspects something is destroying a young girl's retina.
4/27/2023
36:09
The Backyard Killer
When a teenage boy gradually stops breathing, doctors must bypass his lungs and oxygenate his blood. A personal trainer is afflicted by strange rashes and excruciating nerve pain.
4/20/2023
38:26
The Eyeball Eater
A college student contracts something that eats her eyeball, causing headaches and severe light sensitivity. Then, doctors discover something insidious paralyzing a baby's body and threatening his life.
4/13/2023
38:24
Worms Are Eating My Lungs
A baby nearly dies from something everyone has in their home. Then, a man has worms crawling throughout his lungs and a female boxer is blindsided by a rare infection.
