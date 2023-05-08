This weekly podcast series summarizes the latest scientific information published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).
Week of August 14, 2023
This episode discusses four MMWR reports. First, a norovirus outbreak with more than 300 cases in Illinois is linked to an ill worker who continued working while sick. Second, COVID-19 vaccines protect young children against COVID-19-associated emergency department and urgent care visits. Third, adults older than 50 who received the JYNNEOS vaccine had lower rates of hospitalization with mpox. For the best protection, all eligible adults should receive 2 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine, regardless of childhood smallpox vaccination status. Finally, increased vaccination and prompt virus detection are needed to eradicate polio in Pakistan.
8/24/2023
6:26
Week of August 7, 2023
This episode discusses four MMWR reports. First, the percentage of adults reporting long COVID has decreased. However, 1 in 4 with long COVID reported significant impact to daily activities. Next, patients on dialysis had higher rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection and associated death compared to the general U.S. population during the Delta and early Omicron waves. Finally, tofu is identified as the source of a Salmonella outbreak in Ontario, Canada.
8/8/2023
6:43
Week of July 24, 2023
This episode discusses four MMWR reports. First, a tick bite-associated allergy known as alpha-gal syndrome has become an emerging clinical and public health concern; however, many clinicians are unaware of the condition, how to diagnose it, and how to manage it. Next, travel-associated dengue cases continue to be reported in U.S. states. Mosquito bite prevention is important when traveling to areas with dengue risk. Finally, a new study finds route of mpox vaccine administration had no negative impact on vaccine series completion across racial and ethnic groups.
8/5/2023
6:14
Weeks of July 10 and July 17, 2023
First, cannabis-involved emergency department visits among children, teens, and young adults increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, ongoing testing at a large school district in Missouri found respiratory viruses common among students and staff. Third, a new report describes recommendations for respiratory syncytial virus vaccination in adults 60 years and older, using shared clinical decision-making. Finally, cases of soft tick relapsing fever, a rare but serious tickborne disease, continue to occur in the western U.S.
8/5/2023
8:11
Week of July 3, 2023
This episode discusses four MMWR reports. First, the cost of birth defect-associated hospitalizations among patients younger than 65 totaled $22 billion in 2019. Second, increased international effort is urgently needed to accelerate the use of new and underused lifesaving vaccines worldwide. Third, an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses in Florida in 2022 was linked to salad kits. Finally, scrub typhus, typically only seen in the Asia-Pacific region, causes a recent outbreak in southern Chile.