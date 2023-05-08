Week of July 24, 2023

This episode discusses four MMWR reports. First, a tick bite-associated allergy known as alpha-gal syndrome has become an emerging clinical and public health concern; however, many clinicians are unaware of the condition, how to diagnose it, and how to manage it. Next, travel-associated dengue cases continue to be reported in U.S. states. Mosquito bite prevention is important when traveling to areas with dengue risk. Finally, a new study finds route of mpox vaccine administration had no negative impact on vaccine series completion across racial and ethnic groups.