About Mixing Music | Music Production, Audio Engineering, & Music Business

Mixing Music is a podcast hosted by mix engineers, Dee Kei (@DeeKeiMixes) and Lu Moreno (@MasteredByLu). It is a show about mixing techniques, audio production, mindsets, business advice, and everything Dee Kei & Lu have learned and will continue to learn through their music careers.The Mixing Music Podcast also covers topics like plugins, DAWs, mixing engineers, mastering engineers, producers, and even tips and tricks for Pro Tools, Logic, FL Studios, Ableton, Studio One, Cubase, and more.In our exclusive episodes, James Parrish (@jamesdeanmixes) and Dee Kei react to interviews with various audio engineers, music producers, and YouTubers to help you understand the most useful advice for making better musicThe Mixing Music Podcast is sponsored by Antares (Auto Tune), Plugin Boutique, Lauten Audio, Sweetwater, & Filepass,DOWNLOAD FREE STUFFFind Dee Kei and Lu on Social Media:Instagram: @DeeKeiMixes @MasteredByLuwitter: @DeeKeiMixesCHECK OUT OUR OTHER RESOURCESJoin the ‘Mixing Music Podcast’ Group: Discord & FacebookThe Mixing Music Podcast is filmed and recorded at Dee Kei's Personal Mixing Studio in Los Angeles, California.