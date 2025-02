Mixing Music | Music Production, Audio Engineering, & Music Business

What We Are Leaving Behind in 2024!

What fears, habits, and beliefs hold you back in your creative journey? In this episode, we dive deep into what we're leaving behind in 2024, from the fear of judgment and gear obsession to feelings of inferiority and the constant need for validation. We explore the surprising role of ignorance in sparking creativity, the power of authenticity in art, and overcoming FOMO in creative careers. Join us as we unpack lessons on fear, ambiguity, and the balance between learning and teaching to start the year lighter and more empowered.