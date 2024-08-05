Mixing Music | Music Production, Audio Engineering, & Music Business

Powered by RND
@DeeKeiMixes
Mixing Music is a podcast hosted by mix engineers, Dee Kei (@DeeKeiMixes) and Lu Moreno (@MasteredByLu). It is a show about mixing techniques, audio production,...
MusicMusic CommentaryArtsPerforming Arts

  • 10 Steps to Better Mixing | How to Think About Mixing
    In this episode of the Mixing Music Podcast, Dee Kei and Lu talk about Mixerman's 10 steps to better mixing.
    1:08:28
  • What Is Mixing? | Back to the Basics To Address the Stages of Mixing and The Roles of a Mixer
    In this episode of the Mixing Music Podcast, Dee Kei and James talk about what the art of mixing is and isn't. They also talk about the different goals and stages of both a mix and a mixer.
    1:18:42
  • NAMM 2025! & Brief Podcast Updates!
    In this episode of the Mixing Music Podcast, Dee Kei and Lu talk about NAMM 2025. We also have some brief updates as to why the podcast has been down the last couple weeks.
    32:59
  • Observations of the Successful Creatives with Sean
    n this thought-provoking episode of Mixing Music Podcast, host Dee Kei sits down with Sean, a seasoned entertainment industry insider who has worked behind the scenes with some of the most successful actors, comedians, and creatives. Together, they explore the habits, mindsets, and observations that define successful artists and creative professionals. From navigating fear and self-doubt to embracing collaboration and authenticity, this episode offers invaluable insights into what it takes to thrive in creative industries. Tune in for an honest and inspiring conversation.
    1:58:40
  • What We Are Leaving Behind in 2024!
    What fears, habits, and beliefs hold you back in your creative journey? In this episode, we dive deep into what we're leaving behind in 2024, from the fear of judgment and gear obsession to feelings of inferiority and the constant need for validation. We explore the surprising role of ignorance in sparking creativity, the power of authenticity in art, and overcoming FOMO in creative careers. Join us as we unpack lessons on fear, ambiguity, and the balance between learning and teaching to start the year lighter and more empowered.
    51:55

About Mixing Music | Music Production, Audio Engineering, & Music Business

Mixing Music is a podcast hosted by mix engineers, Dee Kei (@DeeKeiMixes) and Lu Moreno (@MasteredByLu). It is a show about mixing techniques, audio production, mindsets, business advice, and everything Dee Kei & Lu have learned and will continue to learn through their music careers.The Mixing Music Podcast also covers topics like plugins, DAWs, mixing engineers, mastering engineers, producers, and even tips and tricks for Pro Tools, Logic, FL Studios, Ableton, Studio One, Cubase, and more.
