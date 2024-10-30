Minnesota history is a rich tapestry, weaving together the diverse experiences, cultures, and events that tell the story of our state. It’s a story that affects...

Introducing Minnesota Unraveled, a new podcast from the Minnesota Historical Society. Each episode, historian and host Dr. Chantel Rodriguez uses her training to investigate unsung stories of Minnesota history, and how that history plays out for Minnesotans each and every day.

If you’re in the West Side of St. Paul, there’s a chance a splash of color will catch your eye – one of the neighborhood’s many murals. Where did they all come from? Do they have a shared heritage? And who are the artists behind them? For this first episode of Minnesota Unraveled, historian and host Dr. Chantel Rodriguez delves into the West Side’s rich history, and why Chicano art is at its heart. She talks with Ralph Brown, a longtime resident and co-founder of the West Side Community Organization. To gain more insight to the works of art themselves, she sits down with renowned Chicano artist, Jimmy Longoria.

About Minnesota Unraveled: Pulling on the Threads of Minnesota History

Minnesota history is a rich tapestry, weaving together the diverse experiences, cultures, and events that tell the story of our state. It’s a story that affects—and includes—all of us. Minnesota Unraveled, a podcast by the Minnesota Historical Society, pulls on the threads of the past to reveal new perspectives and expand our knowledge of the history we share. Host Dr. Chantel Rodriguez and her guests invite listeners to think like historians and recognize that learning about other people’s lives in the past can be a powerful way to reveal our place in the present. Join us on a journey across the North Star State as we take a look around us and ask questions that pull us into the past.