Mind Your Own with Lupita Nyong'o

Your body is your smoke detector. This episode contains strong language and graphic imagery. Sensitive listeners, please be advised. STORIES “It’s in His Kiss”: 18-year-old Lupita falls for Juan, a handsome family friend. Just when she thinks he couldn’t be more perfect, they share their first kiss. Original score by Nyokabi Kariũki, with additional production from Clay Xavier and MR LU*. “Love and Marriage”: When Sirry graduates from college in Buea, Cameroon, all eyes are on her. Why is she still single? To deflect attention, she decides to take extreme measures. This story references violence and oppression of people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Please take care while listening. Many thanks to Sirry Alang for sharing her story with Mind Your Own. Produced by David Exumé with Sirry Alang. Original score by Niecy Blues. Additional music and production from Lauryn Newson. Original Mind Your Own theme song by Sandra Lawson-Ndu AKA Sandu Ndu x Peachcurls ft. Ehiorobo. This episode also featured the song I Saw An Angel On The Roof & Wept by Somadina. Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark RistichManaging Editor: Regina BediakoDirector of Production: Marisa DodgeSeries Producers: David Exumé and Priscilla AlabiMusic Supervisor: Sandra Lawson-NduStory Scouts: Ashley Okwuosa, Fiona Nyong’o, Jessica Kariisa, Lesedi Oluko MocheEditors: Nancy López and Anna SussmanEngineering: Miles LassiOperations Manager: Florene WileyStory Consultant: John FecileGraphic Design: Jemimah EkehOriginal Artwork: Mateus SitholeSpecial Thanks: Allan Coye, Jake Kleinberg, Samara Still, Sarah Yoo, Warner Music Group, and Afripods Episode transcripts can be found here. Mind Your Own is a production of KQED’s Snap Studios, with sales and distribution by Lemonada Media. Hosted and produced by Lupita Nyong’o. Snap Studios is home to the Snap Judgment and Spooked podcasts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
55:29
School Daze
No one rules forever on the throne of time. This episode contains strong language and graphic imagery. Sensitive listeners, please be advised. STORIES "The Black Ties": In high school, Lupita pushes back against an archaic rule with a secret weapon. Original score by Cheflee. "The Holy Holies": Odinaka departs Atlanta for boarding school in Nigeria, where he clashes with the upperclassmen. Enter divine intervention in the form of "The Catholic Executives." Thank you Odinaka Ezeokoli for sharing your story, and Stuti Sharma for joining him in the studio! Written by Odinaka Ezeokoli and produced by John Fecile. Original score by Ehiorobo. Original Mind Your Own theme song by Sandra Lawson-Ndu AKA Sandu Ndu x Peachcurls ft. Ehiorobo. This episode also featured the song Blessed by Kiddo CSA ft. BlaqBonez.
27:31
Safe Passage
Wherever you go, there you are. This episode contains strong language and graphic imagery. Sensitive listeners, please be advised. STORIES "A Christmas Misadventure": ¡Feliz Navidad! Lupita is in Mexico for Christmas when a friend invites her to join him and his relatives for the holiday. Original score by Parker Halliwell, Jr. AKA Dakim. "TikTok Ticket": Phoebe didn't grow up with much else besides her dreams. To support herself and her family, she leaves Uganda for difficult work abroad, despite warnings from her loved ones. This story references forced labor. Please take care while listening. Thank you, Phoebe Kukkiriza, for sharing your story with us. Produced by Anna Sussman. Original score by Clay Xavier. Original Mind Your Own theme song by Sandra Lawson-Ndu AKA Sandu Ndu x Peachcurls ft. Ehiorobo. This episode also featured the songs Color by Preyé and Journey With Me by Blocka Beats ft. Karun.
41:01
Potential Energy
You can't spot a red flag while wearing rose-colored glasses. This episode contains strong language and graphic imagery. Sensitive listeners, please be advised. STORIES "The Mission": Garrett is infamous on campus for having problematic views on race. Lupita wants to school him into making better choices. Original score by Sandra Lawson-Ndu and Olukemi Lijadu. "Red Foxes": Ansa is living in Washington, D.C. when she meets Henry on a dating app. It's love at first sight … until a shaman gets involved. Many thanks to Ansa Edim and Tashal Brown for joining us in the studio! Produced by Priscilla Alabi. Original score by Clay Xavier, with additional music from Ehiorobo. Original Mind Your Own theme song by Sandra Lawson-Ndu AKA Sandu Ndu x Peachcurls ft. Ehiorobo. This episode also featured the song Haibo by Kiddo CSA.
40:37
Chain of Possession
The kola nut stays longer in the mouth of those who value it. STORIES "The Pearl Dress": Lupita tells the story of an Oscars controversy that places her at the center of a media circus. Original score by Lauryn Newson, with additional music from Niecy Blues. "The Lost Tome": Ayanawo, an Ethiopian-Israeli living near Tel Aviv, receives an urgent call about a mysterious book. Ayanawo Ferada Senebato, thank you for bringing your story to Mind Your Own. Produced by Deena Prichep with assistance from David Exumé. Original score by Parker Halliwell Jr. AKA Dakim. Translation by Michelle Bubis and Menty Kebede. Voiceover by Shai Ferdo. Additional thanks to Yochai Maital, Ahmad Qari, Professor Don Seeman, and Shaina Shealy. Original Mind Your Own theme song by Sandra Lawson-Ndu AKA Sandu Ndu x Peachcurls ft. Ehiorobo. This episode also featured the song Small Paradise by Somadina.
Lupita Nyong’o knows what home feels like. But where exactly is it? In Mexico, where she was born? Kenya, where she grew up? Or the States, where she’s spent the past 20 years? Like Lupita, millions of Africans are spread out across the globe following family, searching for love, building futures and creating stories. It's these stories – wild and messy, intimate and joyous – that she wants to hear.Welcome to Mind Your Own, a storytelling podcast navigating what it means to belong, all from the African perspective. Join Lupita as she shares tales of her own and dives into the lives of real people finding their way in new worlds of every kind. Production by Snap Studios at KQED, ad sales and distribution by Lemonada Media.