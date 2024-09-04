Mind Your Own with Lupita Nyong'o

I Lied to Me O

Your body is your smoke detector. This episode contains strong language and graphic imagery. Sensitive listeners, please be advised. STORIES "It's in His Kiss": 18-year-old Lupita falls for Juan, a handsome family friend. Just when she thinks he couldn't be more perfect, they share their first kiss. Original score by Nyokabi Kariũki, with additional production from Clay Xavier and MR LU*. "Love and Marriage": When Sirry graduates from college in Buea, Cameroon, all eyes are on her. Why is she still single? To deflect attention, she decides to take extreme measures. This story references violence and oppression of people in the LGBTQIA+ community. Please take care while listening. Many thanks to Sirry Alang for sharing her story with Mind Your Own. Produced by David Exumé with Sirry Alang. Original score by Niecy Blues. Additional music and production from Lauryn Newson. Original Mind Your Own theme song by Sandra Lawson-Ndu AKA Sandu Ndu x Peachcurls ft. Ehiorobo. This episode also featured the song I Saw An Angel On The Roof & Wept by Somadina. Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark RistichManaging Editor: Regina BediakoDirector of Production: Marisa DodgeSeries Producers: David Exumé and Priscilla AlabiMusic Supervisor: Sandra Lawson-NduStory Scouts: Ashley Okwuosa, Fiona Nyong'o, Jessica Kariisa, Lesedi Oluko MocheEditors: Nancy López and Anna SussmanEngineering: Miles LassiOperations Manager: Florene WileyStory Consultant: John FecileGraphic Design: Jemimah EkehOriginal Artwork: Mateus SitholeSpecial Thanks: Allan Coye, Jake Kleinberg, Samara Still, Sarah Yoo, Warner Music Group, and Afripods Episode transcripts can be found here. Mind Your Own is a production of KQED's Snap Studios, with sales and distribution by Lemonada Media. Hosted and produced by Lupita Nyong'o.