Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsMind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast
Listen to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast in the App
Listen to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast

Podcast Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast
Nicki Sizemore
Interviews, recipes and inspiration to feed your body, mind and spirit, as well as to find more presence, joy and freedom in the kitchen. mindbodyspiritfood.sub...
ArtsFoodHealth & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 43
  • Making the Best of Winter Vegetables + Weeknight Dinner Strategies
    We’re heading into the depths of winter, and I don’t know about you, but it can be a challenging time to find inspiration in the kitchen, especially when cooking with vegetables. If you’ve been in a cooking rut, today’s episode is going to help you get out of it. I’m speaking with acclaimed food writer Jenny Rosenstrach who is the bestselling author of six books including Dinner: A Love Story, The Weekday Vegetarians, and her newest book The Weekday Vegetarians: Get Simple. She also writes the newsletter Dinner: A Love Story.Jenny is the queen of weeknight vegetarian cooking, and in this episode we share recipe tips, cooking ideas, and weeknight dinner strategies for making the best of winter produce. The episode is packed with recipe inspiration, and Jenny also offers advice for making vegetarian cooking appeal to all eaters (even the meat lovers).Be sure to stick around until the end, as Jenny shares three incredibly simple but profoundly effective tips for transforming cooking from a chore into a source of pleasure and joy.EPISODE LINKS* Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/* Find Nicki on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickisizemore* One-on-one sessions with Nicki: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/coaching-and-cooking-sessions* Jenny’s newsletter: https://dinneralovestory.substack.com/* Jenny’s website: https://www.dinneralovestory.com/* Find Jenny on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinneralovestory/* Episode I mentioned about rituals with Michael Norton: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/michael-nortonRECIPES* Jenny’s Cabbage & Onion Galette: https://dinneralovestory.substack.com/p/three-things-09d?utm_source=publication-search* Creamy Tahini Sauce: https://fromscratchfast.com/easy-tahini-sauce-recipe/* Brussels Sprouts Galette: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/brussels-sprouts-and-gruyere-galette* Roasted Cabbage Wedges with Bacon Vinaigrette: https://fromscratchfast.com/roasted-cabbage-wedges/* Stuffed Sweet Potatoes: https://fromscratchfast.com/slow-cooker-sweet-potatoes/ This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    43:17
  • The Truth About Our Bodies: Tools for Embodiment, Empowerment & Pleasure
    I have such an incredible episode for you today with psychologist Dr. Hillary McBride all about embodiment and the truth of our bodies (regardless of what culture or the media would have us think). Dr. McBride is the author of the bestselling book (and one of my favorites), The Wisdom of Your Body: Finding wholeness, healing and connection through embodied living, and more recently, Practices for Embodied Living. Her next book Holy Hurt: understanding and healing from spiritual trauma, comes out April 2025.Through sharing her own personal story, Hillary describes how our bodies can support the expression of our identities and our sense of wholeness, they can help us turn towards what’s hard in our lives (and handle it), and they can remind us of our own inherent goodness. We talk about what it means to be embodied, how we become disembodied, the link between embodiment and empowerment (vs. power), what it means to have agency, the power of our wanting, and more. No matter what your relationship has been like to your body in the past, or how you feel about your body right now, you’re going to walk away from this episode with more compassion for yourself as well as a deeper sense of empowerment. Be sure to stay tuned for the full episode because Hillary offers tools at the end for connecting to our bodies and tapping into our inner wisdom, helping us to regain our sovereignty, reclaim our pleasure, and celebrate our desires.LINKS* Hillary’s website: https://hillarylmcbride.com/* Find Hillary on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hillaryliannamcbride/* The Wisdom of Your Body: Finding wholeness, healing and connection through embodied living: https://amzn.to/4gRAzeW* Practices for Embodied Living: https://amzn.to/3BU6n3U This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    56:08
  • Holiday Special with Hetty McKinnon, Ellie Krieger, Andrea Nguyen, Sarah Copeland and Lukas Volger
    Hello my friends, and welcome back to the podcast! Today is a very special day, as in lieu of a regular podcast episode, WE’RE HAVING A PARTY. I gathered together five of my very favorite past podcast guests, who are all acclaimed food writers, cookbook authors (and fellow Substack publishers), for a festive—and seriously fun—holiday special, featuring: Hetty Lui McKinnon, Ellie Krieger, Andrea Nguyen, Sarah Copeland, and Lukas Volger.In the show, we dive into our favorite holiday traditions, what the holidays looked like for us growing up, the recipes we love to make, our favorite desserts (find out who makes all the cookies and who prefers just eating them instead), how we navigate the busy season, Chanukah, recipe failures, Lunar New Year, and more. The episode is also packed with recipe inspiration, from menu ideas, to serving suggestions, to desserts, and more. We have all shared one of our favorite holiday dishes, which I’ve featured in the newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/holiday-special-2024LINKS* Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/* Find Nicki on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickisizemore* One-on-one sessions with Nicki: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/coaching-and-cooking-sessions* Episode with Hetty: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/food-as-connection-cooking-winter* Episode with Ellie: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/easy-summer-recipe-ideas* Episode with Andrea: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/andrea-nguyen* Episode with Lukas: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/lukas-volger* Episode with Sarah: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/sarah-copeland This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    1:12:24
  • Holiday Hosting, Gluten-Free Baking & Healing Around Food
    Today we're diving into holiday hosting, gluten-free baking, and healing around food with award winning cookbook author, photographer and professionally trained pastry chef Aran Goyoaga. Her latest two books include: Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple and Cannelle et Vanille: Nourishing, Gluten-Free Recipes for Every Meal and Mood.Aran describes her childhood growing up in her grandparent’s pastry shop in the Basque region of Spain and explains how baking became her connection back to her family when she moved the United States in her early twenties (and how she eventually left the corporate world to become a pastry chef). Aran also shares her journey going gluten-free due to health issues after her kids were born, and we dive into Christmas, offering tips for stress-free hosting and gluten-free baking.Aran also opens up early in the conversation (11:14) about how she found healing around food after experiencing an eating disorder in her early twenties. As we’ve explored here on this podcast, food can be so nuanced—it can be a driver for connection and love, and at the same it can be a source of deep stress, particularly for women. We share these stories here to let you know that you’re not alone if you’ve ever felt anything similar, and also that there’s healing to be found.Aran has also shared her recipe for Sweet Potato & Chocolate Marble Gingerbread, which you can find in the newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/aran-goyoagaEpisode Links* Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/* Find Nicki on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickisizemore* One-on-one sessions with Nicki: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/coaching-and-cooking-sessions* Aran’s website: https://www.arangoyoaga.com/* Find Aran on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cannellevanille/* Aran’s latest book (one of my favorite cookbooks), Cannelle et Vanille Bake Simple: https://amzn.to/3ZqCujo This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    43:00
  • Finding Grounding Within Our Bodies: Somatic Tools for Navigating the Season Ahead
    I have such special episode for you today featuring somatic educator, writer and artist Abigail Rose Clarke (you might remember Abigail from season 2 of the podcast in one of my favorite episodes ever— link below). Today’s recording is extra special, as it was recorded live at Split Rock Bookstore (my favorite local bookstore)!In this episode we dive into Abigail’s new book, Returning Home to Our Bodies: Reimagining the Relationship Between Our Bodies and the World. Abigail shares tips and tools for finding grounding and support within our very own bodies, especially during times of overwhelm, stress or turmoil. Abigail and I explore the power of awe and curiosity, we discuss what it means to be in relationship with the world around us, and Abigail offers tips for how we can stay rooted in love, even when our lives are challenging.We recorded this episode back in October, but the timing for airing it couldn’t be better as we head into the holiday season, when it’s so easy to get untethered from ourselves due to seasonal stress, family dynamics and expectations (not to mention the current political climate). I think you’re going to find Abigail’s wisdom incredibly nourishing, and I hope it will help you navigate the season ahead with a wider perspective, deeper grounding, and a bit more grace. EPISODE LINKS* Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/* Find Nicki on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickisizemore* One-on-one sessions with Nicki: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/coaching-and-cooking-sessions* Listen to my last episode with Abigail: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/abigail-rose-clarke* Abigail’s website: https://www.abigailroseclarke.com/* Find Abigail on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abigail.rose.clarke/* Buy a signed copy of Abigail’s book: https://www.splitrockbks.com/book/9781623179380* What it Takes to Heal, by Pretis Hemphill: https://www.splitrockbks.com/book/9781623179380 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/subscribe
    --------  
    54:35

More Arts podcastsMore Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast

Interviews, recipes and inspiration to feed your body, mind and spirit, as well as to find more presence, joy and freedom in the kitchen. mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com
Podcast website

Listen to Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast, Skin Anarchy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:09:59 AM