Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast

Holiday Special with Hetty McKinnon, Ellie Krieger, Andrea Nguyen, Sarah Copeland and Lukas Volger
Hello my friends, and welcome back to the podcast! Today is a very special day, as in lieu of a regular podcast episode, WE'RE HAVING A PARTY. I gathered together five of my very favorite past podcast guests, who are all acclaimed food writers, cookbook authors (and fellow Substack publishers), for a festive—and seriously fun—holiday special, featuring: Hetty Lui McKinnon, Ellie Krieger, Andrea Nguyen, Sarah Copeland, and Lukas Volger.In the show, we dive into our favorite holiday traditions, what the holidays looked like for us growing up, the recipes we love to make, our favorite desserts (find out who makes all the cookies and who prefers just eating them instead), how we navigate the busy season, Chanukah, recipe failures, Lunar New Year, and more. The episode is also packed with recipe inspiration, from menu ideas, to serving suggestions, to desserts, and more. We have all shared one of our favorite holiday dishes, which I've featured in the newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/holiday-special-2024LINKS* Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Newsletter: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/* Find Nicki on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nickisizemore* One-on-one sessions with Nicki: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/coaching-and-cooking-sessions* Episode with Hetty: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/food-as-connection-cooking-winter* Episode with Ellie: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/easy-summer-recipe-ideas* Episode with Andrea: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/andrea-nguyen* Episode with Lukas: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/lukas-volger* Episode with Sarah: https://mindbodyspiritfood.substack.com/p/sarah-copeland