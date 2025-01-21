Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD Podcast

The Truth About Our Bodies: Tools for Embodiment, Empowerment & Pleasure

I have such an incredible episode for you today with psychologist Dr. Hillary McBride all about embodiment and the truth of our bodies (regardless of what culture or the media would have us think). Dr. McBride is the author of the bestselling book (and one of my favorites), The Wisdom of Your Body: Finding wholeness, healing and connection through embodied living, and more recently, Practices for Embodied Living. Her next book Holy Hurt: understanding and healing from spiritual trauma, comes out April 2025.Through sharing her own personal story, Hillary describes how our bodies can support the expression of our identities and our sense of wholeness, they can help us turn towards what's hard in our lives (and handle it), and they can remind us of our own inherent goodness. We talk about what it means to be embodied, how we become disembodied, the link between embodiment and empowerment (vs. power), what it means to have agency, the power of our wanting, and more. No matter what your relationship has been like to your body in the past, or how you feel about your body right now, you're going to walk away from this episode with more compassion for yourself as well as a deeper sense of empowerment. Be sure to stay tuned for the full episode because Hillary offers tools at the end for connecting to our bodies and tapping into our inner wisdom, helping us to regain our sovereignty, reclaim our pleasure, and celebrate our desires.LINKS* Hillary's website: https://hillarylmcbride.com/* Find Hillary on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hillaryliannamcbride/* The Wisdom of Your Body: Finding wholeness, healing and connection through embodied living: https://amzn.to/4gRAzeW* Practices for Embodied Living: https://amzn.to/3BU6n3U