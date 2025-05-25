About The Meditations - Audiobook

The Meditations by Marcus Aurelius is a collection of personal reflections from the Roman Emperor, blending Stoic philosophy with practical wisdom. Written as a guide for self-improvement, it emphasizes virtues like discipline, humility, and resilience. Aurelius reflects on the impermanence of life, urging acceptance of change and the inevitability of death. He advises focusing on inner virtue rather than external distractions, practicing gratitude, and maintaining a sense of duty to others. The work is a timeless manual for leading a life of integrity, peace, and purpose, rooted in reason and harmony with the natural order of the universe. (Summary by Dream Audiobook)