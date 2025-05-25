Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe Meditations - Audiobook
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Meditations - Audiobook
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Meditations - Audiobook

Marcus Aurelius
ArtsBooks
The Meditations - Audiobook
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • The Meditations - Chapter 14: The Philosophy of Marcus Aurelius
    --------  
    58:05
  • The Meditations - Chapter 13 : M. Aurelius Antoninus
    --------  
    42:56
  • The Meditations - Chapter 12
    --------  
    22:53
  • The Meditations - Chapter 11
    --------  
    25:44
  • The Meditations - Chapter 10
    --------  
    28:37

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Meditations - Audiobook

The Meditations by Marcus Aurelius is a collection of personal reflections from the Roman Emperor, blending Stoic philosophy with practical wisdom. Written as a guide for self-improvement, it emphasizes virtues like discipline, humility, and resilience. Aurelius reflects on the impermanence of life, urging acceptance of change and the inevitability of death. He advises focusing on inner virtue rather than external distractions, practicing gratitude, and maintaining a sense of duty to others. The work is a timeless manual for leading a life of integrity, peace, and purpose, rooted in reason and harmony with the natural order of the universe. (Summary by Dream Audiobook)
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to The Meditations - Audiobook, The Real Time Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Meditations - Audiobook: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/25/2025 - 12:49:01 AM