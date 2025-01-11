We have prepared a very fun extended bit, in which Alex and I have come up with fear mongering crunchy lifestyle brands to make a bunch of money. But first - some other BS. Let us know which scam you would waste the most money on. Shoutouts to Slic for our music.
--------
1:23:46
EP 61 - WEST COAST BABY
Kay and I discuss her recent media tour in LA, binky updates, plans for the podcast moving forward, and 2025 predictions. We have an extended episode to make up for us not posting on schedule.Thanks to Slic for the music.
--------
1:35:45
EP 60: MANGIONE, MANGIONE
So, as we were editing this episode, it came out that Mangione may have been snitched on by the company that makes the brand of backpack he was carrying. Regardless, we feel our points stand. McDonald's is watching you.
--------
57:43
EP 58: NO DISCOURSE!
Binky is a terrible cohost, but we push on in stride.
--------
1:09:58
EP 56 - MAC N CHEESE DEEP DIVE
Happy thanksgiving to all our wonderful listeners. We recap all our dinner drama and get into stockpilig candy for the apocalypse. Shout out to Slic for thr music.