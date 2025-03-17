Powered by RND
MCHD Paramedic Podcast
MCHD Paramedic Podcast

Montgomery County Hospital District
The MCHD Paramedic Podcast is a place for prehospital providers to discuss best practices and offer clinical insights relevant to our daily practice. MCHD Medic...
  • Episode 179 - Transcutaneous Pacing Pearls and Pitfalls
    On today's episode, we're lucky to have a couple of special guests to discuss prehospital transcutaneous pacing. Medics turned medical students and EMS researchers, Josh Kimbrell and Judah Kreinbrook recently published a case series decsribing EMS pacing capture. Like many of our favorite topics this came from a paramedic asking a clinical question with loads of dogma and little evidence. What they found should motivate us all to be skeptical when it comes to determining if TCP is actually working. REFERENCES 1. https://www.mchd-tx.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/TCP-Podcast-Figures.pdf 2. Kimbrell, J., Kreinbrook, J., Poke, D., Kalosza, B., Geldner, J., Shekhar, A. C., Miele, A., Bouthillet, T., & Vega, J. (2024). False Electrical Capture in Prehospital Transcutaneous Pacing by Paramedics: A Case Series. Prehospital emergency care, 28(7), 928–936. 3. https://www.ems12lead.com/post/tcp-in-transit-part-i 4. https://www.ems12lead.com/post/transcutaneous-pacing-part-2 5. https://www.ems12lead.com/post/transcutaneous-pacing-part-3
    38:18
  • Episode 178 - A STEMI Unlike Any Other
    We often discuss "one in a million" and "once in a career" cases in emergency medicine and EMS, and do we ever have one of those for you in this episode! MCHD Captain, Jason Jones, joins Dr. Patrick to discuss an exeedingly rare STEMI/chest pain presentation with lessons that we can all apply to our daily care. REFERENCES 1. https://www.mchd-tx.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/SITUS-Fig-1.pdf 2. https://www.mchd-tx.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/SITUS-Fig-2.pdf 3. https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mchd-celebrates-survival-of-one-in-a-million-patient-first-responders-please-read/ 4. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34317454/
    21:23
  • Episode 177 - A-Fib With RVR - A Medic Mindset Collaboration
    This is a special edition of the MCHD Paramedic Podcast. Ginger Locke, of the absolutely amazing Medic Mindset podcast, invited Dr. Patrick on to discuss rate control of rapid atrial fibrillation in the prehospital setting. She was gracious enough to share the audio for a dual release. This episode has been out in the world on Medic Mindset for a couple of months, but we wanted to offer it to our MCHD Paramedic Podcast listeners as well. Also, like, subscribe to and follow Medic Mindset wherever you listen to podcasts. REFERENCES 1. https://medicmindset.com 2. Elam, K., & Bolar-Softich, K. L. (1997). Dilemmas in the acute pharmacologic treatment of uncontrolled atrial fibrillation. The American journal of emergency medicine, 15(4), 418–419. 3. Abarbanell, N. R., & Marcotte, M. A. (1997). Prehospital use of intravenous diltiazem (cardizem Lyo-Ject) in the treatment of rapid atrial fibrillation. The American journal of emergency medicine, 15(6), 618–619. 4. Abarbanell, N. R., Marcotte, M. A., Schaible, B. A., & Aldinger, G. E. (2001). Prehospital management of rapid atrial fibrillation: recommendations for treatment protocols. The American journal of emergency medicine, 19(1), 6–9. 5. Wang, H. E., O'connor, R. E., Megargel, R. E., Schnyder, M. E., Morrison, D. M., Barnes, T. A., & Fitzkee, A. (2001). The use of diltiazem for treating rapid atrial fibrillation in the out-of-hospital setting. Annals of emergency medicine, 37(1), 38–45. 6. Luk, J. H., Walsh, B., & Yasbin, P. (2013). Safety and efficacy of prehospital diltiazem. The western journal of emergency medicine, 14(3), 296–300. 7. Rodriguez, A., Hunter, C. L., Premuroso, C., Silvestri, S., Stone, A., Miller, S., Zuver, C., & Papa, L. (2019). Safety and Efficacy of Prehospital Diltiazem for Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Response. Prehospital and disaster medicine, 34(3), 297–302. 8. Fornage, L. B., O'Neil, C., Dowker, S. R., Wanta, E. R., Lewis, R. S., & Brown, L. H. (2024). Prehospital Intervention Improves Outcomes for Patients Presenting in Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Response. Prehospital emergency care, 28(7), 910–919.
    1:20:12
  • Episode 176 - Antibiotics & Open Fractures
    MCHD recently rolled out Ceftriaxone for long-bone open fracture care. The podcast crew welcomes our new assistant medical director, Dr. Mike DePasquale, to discuss some background evidence and danger spots within this protocol. REFERENCES: Lack, W. D., Karunakar, M. A., Angerame, M. R., Seymour, R. B., Sims, S., Kellam, J. F., & Bosse, M. J. (2015). Type III open tibia fractures: immediate antibiotic prophylaxis minimizes infection. Journal of orthopaedic trauma, 29(1), 1–6. Johnson, J. P., Oliphant, B. W., Dodd, J., Duckworth, R. L., Goodloe, J. M., Lyng, J. W., Sagraves, S. G., & Fischer, P. E. (2024). Prehospital Antibiotic Administration for Suspected Open Fractures: Joint COT/OTA/ACEP/NAEMSP/NAEMT Position Statement. Prehospital emergency care, 28(8), 1063–1067. Muniz, A. D., Gregorio, D. J., Studebaker, S. A., Peth, A. M., Camacho, C. G., Williams, B., Kupas, D. F., & Brown, L. H. (2024). Time Savings and Safety of EMS Administration of Antibiotics for Open Fractures. Prehospital emergency care, 28(8), 1046–1052.
    20:47
  • Episode 174 - Push Dose Norepinephrine
    We recently implemented a "push-dose" norepinephrine protocol at MCHD and have already learned some valuable lessons. Join us for some vasopressor pharmacology and protocol review, accompanied by some of our new teaching points that have arisen following the protocol's release into the wild. REFERENCES: 1. Berkenbush, M., Singh, L., Sessa, K., & Saadi, R. (2024). Scoping Review: Is Push-Dose Norepinephrine a Better Choice? The western journal of emergency medicine, 25(5), 708–714. 2. Permpikul, C., Tongyoo, S., Viarasilpa, T., Trainarongsakul, T., Chakorn, T., & Udompanturak, S. (2019). Early Use of Norepinephrine in Septic Shock Resuscitation (CENSER). A Randomized Trial. American journal of respiratory and critical care medicine, 199(9), 1097–1105.
About MCHD Paramedic Podcast

The MCHD Paramedic Podcast is a place for prehospital providers to discuss best practices and offer clinical insights relevant to our daily practice. MCHD Medical Director Dr. Casey Patrick invites you to explore the many aspects of prehospital care. Along the way you can expect guest appearances by some of the brightest minds that influence modern EMS.
