Episode 177 - A-Fib With RVR - A Medic Mindset Collaboration

This is a special edition of the MCHD Paramedic Podcast. Ginger Locke, of the absolutely amazing Medic Mindset podcast, invited Dr. Patrick on to discuss rate control of rapid atrial fibrillation in the prehospital setting. She was gracious enough to share the audio for a dual release. This episode has been out in the world on Medic Mindset for a couple of months, but we wanted to offer it to our MCHD Paramedic Podcast listeners as well. Also, like, subscribe to and follow Medic Mindset wherever you listen to podcasts. REFERENCES 1. https://medicmindset.com 2. Elam, K., & Bolar-Softich, K. L. (1997). Dilemmas in the acute pharmacologic treatment of uncontrolled atrial fibrillation. The American journal of emergency medicine, 15(4), 418–419. 3. Abarbanell, N. R., & Marcotte, M. A. (1997). Prehospital use of intravenous diltiazem (cardizem Lyo-Ject) in the treatment of rapid atrial fibrillation. The American journal of emergency medicine, 15(6), 618–619. 4. Abarbanell, N. R., Marcotte, M. A., Schaible, B. A., & Aldinger, G. E. (2001). Prehospital management of rapid atrial fibrillation: recommendations for treatment protocols. The American journal of emergency medicine, 19(1), 6–9. 5. Wang, H. E., O'connor, R. E., Megargel, R. E., Schnyder, M. E., Morrison, D. M., Barnes, T. A., & Fitzkee, A. (2001). The use of diltiazem for treating rapid atrial fibrillation in the out-of-hospital setting. Annals of emergency medicine, 37(1), 38–45. 6. Luk, J. H., Walsh, B., & Yasbin, P. (2013). Safety and efficacy of prehospital diltiazem. The western journal of emergency medicine, 14(3), 296–300. 7. Rodriguez, A., Hunter, C. L., Premuroso, C., Silvestri, S., Stone, A., Miller, S., Zuver, C., & Papa, L. (2019). Safety and Efficacy of Prehospital Diltiazem for Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Response. Prehospital and disaster medicine, 34(3), 297–302. 8. Fornage, L. B., O'Neil, C., Dowker, S. R., Wanta, E. R., Lewis, R. S., & Brown, L. H. (2024). Prehospital Intervention Improves Outcomes for Patients Presenting in Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Response. Prehospital emergency care, 28(7), 910–919.