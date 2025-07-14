Powered by RND
Masters of Reality
Masters of Reality

Ben Katzman - Masters Of Reality
MusicTV & Film
Masters of Reality
  • Parvati Shallow Rocks
    Welcome to the debut episode of Masters of Reality, where I (Ben Katzman - a touring musician, artist, and one-time Survivor castaway) invite my favorite reality stars, rock n rollers, and cultural misfits to swap stories and riffs in a vibe that’s half backstage hang, half Wayne’s World.Honored to introduce my first guest, reality icon and platinum chiller Parvati Shallow todiscuss all things from being a platinum ripper in the world of reality TV to becoming a mother and waving her freak flag high. We also turn her new memoir Nice Girls Don’t Win into a punk rock anthem for the listeners at home.Follow the journey on IG & Tiktok@bkdegreaser69 & @mastersofrealitytv Get full access to Ben Katzman at benkatzman.substack.com/subscribe
About Masters of Reality

Welcome to Masters of Reality, where I (Ben Katzman - a touring musician, artist, and one-time Survivor castaway) invite my favorite reality stars, rock n rollers, and cultural misfits to swap stories and riffs in a vibe that’s half backstage hang, half Wayne’s World. Follower on IG & Tiktok @bkdegreaser69 @mastersofrealitytv benkatzman.substack.com
MusicTV & Film

