PodcastsArtsMaking The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast
(36,319)(250,152)
Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast

Impact Dance Adjudicators
Have you ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of a dance competition judge? What does it take to impress the people behind the table? Join your hosts Cour...
ArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 241
  • The Over-sexualization of Kids In Competitive Dance
    Guests - Leslie Scott Zanovitch and Dr. Christina "Dr. T." DonaldsonHosted By - Courtney Ortiz and Lesley MealorIn Episode 221 of Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast, we are shining a light on an uncomfortable topic - the over-sexualization of kids in the competitive dance world. Please take care when listening, and screen this episode before listening with children.Topics Include: What counts as sexualized choreography? How over-sexualization of children at a young age affects their sexual development  How social media has normalized and encouraged sexual movements in competitive dance
    --------  
    1:36:06
  • The Never Ending Debate - Two Shoes, One Shoe, or No Shoes?
    Guests - IDA JudgesHosted By - Courtney Ortiz and Lesley MealorIn Episode 220 of Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast, we devote a full episode to the conversation that seems to never end in the competitive dance world - to wear two shoes, one shoe, or no shoes? Our IDA judges chime in with their thoughts and we (try to) look at the opposing point of view!Topics Include: The variety of reasons to wear two shoes Why dancing barefoot can be beneficial A few arguments for wearing one shoe
    --------  
    1:22:22
  • Genre Spotlight - Breaking
    Guests: Bonita "Bgirl Bonita" Saldana and London "Bboy London" ReyesHosted by Courtney Ortiz & Lesley MealorOur Genre Spotlight series continues with a conversation about the history, culture, and importance of breaking. Our guests are two giants in the field - Bgirl Bonita, studio owner and Team USA Breaking Olympic coach, and Bboy London, member of the NYC Breakers and breaking expert.Follow Bgirl Bonita @bgirlbonita and Bboy London @bboylondon on social media and be sure to check out their upcoming projects.Check out Bgirl Bonita's Levels Breaking Curriculum, an on-demand platform for studio owners and individuals to advance their craft
    --------  
    1:31:53
  • A Day in the Life of an NFL Cheerleader
    Guests - Jessica Butler and Madeline MassingillHosted By - Courtney Ortiz and Lesley MealorIn Episode 218 of Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast, our "Day in the Life" series continues with a deep dive into the world of NFL cheerleading! These talented performers share what it's like to represent some of the country's biggest teams, and how they got there!Topics Include: The audition process and expectations for NFL cheerleaders What other responsibilities you have when you represent a team The perks and challenges that come with being an NFL cheerleader
    --------  
    1:07:54
  • From Setback to Spotlight - Recovering From a Dance Injury
    Guests - Kate Pagano and Andrew WilsonHosted By - Courtney Ortiz and Lesley MealorIn Episode 217 of Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast, we take a look at what it's like to recover from a dance injury. Guests Kate Pagano and Andrew Wilson, alongside your hosts Courtney and Lesley, share their personal experiences and advice for how to cope with an injury both mentally and physically. Topics Include:How to stay motivated while you are injuredWhat changes might occur in your relationship to dance while you are injuredWhat kind of support is needed when recovering from an injury
    --------  
    1:17:25

About Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast

Have you ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of a dance competition judge? What does it take to impress the people behind the table? Join your hosts Courtney Ortiz, professional dancer, educator and owner of Impact Dance Adjudicators, and Lesley Mealor, veteran performer and judge, on Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast, as they dive into all things dance competition! Each week, listen as Courtney and Lesley discuss various hot topics with members of the IDA judges’ roster and other special guests in the dance world, from technique, to costumes, to the dreaded question - “Tights…or no tights?” Stay tuned for special spotlight episodes, round table chats and so much more! Weekly episodes launch every Thursday throughout the dance season! @impactdanceadjudicators
