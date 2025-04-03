The Never Ending Debate - Two Shoes, One Shoe, or No Shoes?

Guests - IDA JudgesHosted By - Courtney Ortiz and Lesley MealorIn Episode 220 of Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast, we devote a full episode to the conversation that seems to never end in the competitive dance world - to wear two shoes, one shoe, or no shoes? Our IDA judges chime in with their thoughts and we (try to) look at the opposing point of view!Topics Include: The variety of reasons to wear two shoes Why dancing barefoot can be beneficial A few arguments for wearing one shoeHelp support our podcast. Join Making The Impact's Platinum Premium Subscription today! Your membership includes:Monthly Q&A episodes released to members-onlyPriority to have your questions answered each month on the live Q&A.Ad-free listening for all of Season 4, 5 & 6. No sponsored ads!20% off all IDA MerchandiseExclusive bonus content released throughout the yearDiscounted IDA Online CritiqueGroup Zoom check-ins 3x per season with Courtney Ortiz!Your support helps us produce future episodes of Making The Impact for years to come!Making The Impact's Platinum Premium - Sign up now for only $5/month!Follow your Hosts & Guests!Courtney Ortiz - @courtney.ortizLesley Mealor - @miss.lesley.danceImpact Dance Adjudicators - @impactdanceadjudicators This episode is sponsored by:Dance Teacher Web Conference and Expo This summer July 22nd-25th in Las Vegas, NV! 140+ master classes, seminars, events, & more for continuing education and networking in the dance community! Use code: IMPACT50 for $50 off! Join our FREE Facebook Group and connect with us! Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast Community Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts! We would love to hear from you! Join our Newsletter for weekly episode releases straight to your inbox! Follow Impact Dance Adjudicators on social media @impactdanceadjudicators and for a list of IDA Affiliated dance competitions, visit our website at www.impactdanceadjudicators.comSupport the show