Guests: Bonita "Bgirl Bonita" Saldana and London "Bboy London" ReyesHosted by Courtney Ortiz & Lesley MealorOur Genre Spotlight series continues with a conversation about the history, culture, and importance of breaking. Our guests are two giants in the field - Bgirl Bonita, studio owner and Team USA Breaking Olympic coach, and Bboy London, member of the NYC Breakers and breaking expert.Follow Bgirl Bonita @bgirlbonita and Bboy London @bboylondon on social media and be sure to check out their upcoming projects.Check out Bgirl Bonita's Levels Breaking Curriculum, an on-demand platform for studio owners and individuals to advance their craftWho would you like to see featured on our upcoming Spotlight Interviews? Share your recommendations by shooting us an email at [email protected]
support our podcast. Join Making The Impact's Platinum Premium Subscription today! Your membership includes:Monthly Q&A episodes released to members-onlyPriority to have your questions answered each month on the live Q&A.Ad-free listening for all of Season 4, 5 & 6. No sponsored ads!20% off all IDA MerchandiseExclusive bonus content released throughout the yearDiscounted IDA Online CritiqueGroup Zoom check-ins 3x per season with Courtney Ortiz!Your support helps us produce future episodes of Making The Impact for years to come!Making The Impact's Platinum Premium - Sign up now for only $5/month!This episode is sponsored by:Dance Teacher Web Conference and ExpoThis summer July 22nd-25th in Las Vegas, NV! 140+ master classes, seminars, events, & more for continuing education and networking in the dance community! Use code: IMPACT50 for $50 off! Follow your Hosts & Guests!Courtney Ortiz - @courtney.ortizLesley Mealor - @miss.lesley.danceBgirl Bonita - @bgirlbonitaBboy London - @bboylondon Join our NEW Facebook Group and connect with us! Making The Impact - A Dance Competition Podcast Community Leave us a review on Apple Podcasts! We would love to hear from you! Join our Newsletter for weekly episode releases straight to your inbox! Follow us on social media at @impactdanceadjudicators and for a list of IDA Affiliated dance competitions, visit our website at www.impactdanceadjudicators.comSupport the show