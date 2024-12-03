#68: Fermentation vs. Germination: A Look at The Seed From The Inside, Out

I have wanted to make this episode for a long time, but I wasn't sure how to make it work. Finally some research for Dr. Flavio Borem helped crack the topic for me and the result is today's new episode. Things we discuss on this episode:Washed processed that tastes like a naturalProcess-forward coffees, funky coffeeNeutral processing The need for speed, & gentle dryingDrying is not just removing waterBiggest producer mistakes, not upgrading the dryingFallacy of terroir