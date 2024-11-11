Powered by RND
  • Toad the Wet Sprocket - "fear" with Glen Phillips
    Glen Phillips, songwriter and lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket, joins Graham to discuss the band's 1991 album "fear". Glen shares his perspective on navigating the turning tides that came with commercial success, and remembering how to make music for the sheer joy of it. Also, haggis.
    --------  
    1:01:27
  • Elliott Smith - "XO" with Rob Schnapf
    Rob Schnapf, producer of Elliott Smith's 1998 record "XO", joins Graham to discuss this landmark major label debut, helping Smith continue to expand his sonic palette, and burritos.
    --------  
    46:17
  • Welcome to Major Label Debut
    Host Graham Wright (Tokyo Police Club, CBC Radio) welcomes you to the new podcast Major Label Debut. Launching October 28! New episodes every other week!
    --------  
    0:42

About Major Label Debut

Graham Wright (Tokyo Police Club, CBC Radio) interviews musicians, producers, and writers about what happens when bands sign to a major label. Candid conversations about the intersection of art and commerce. Debuting Monday October 28! New episode every other week!
