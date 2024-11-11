Glen Phillips, songwriter and lead singer of Toad the Wet Sprocket, joins Graham to discuss the band's 1991 album "fear". Glen shares his perspective on navigating the turning tides that came with commercial success, and remembering how to make music for the sheer joy of it. Also, haggis.
1:01:27
Elliott Smith - "XO" with Rob Schnapf
Rob Schnapf, producer of Elliott Smith's 1998 record "XO", joins Graham to discuss this landmark major label debut, helping Smith continue to expand his sonic palette, and burritos.
46:17
Welcome to Major Label Debut
Host Graham Wright (Tokyo Police Club, CBC Radio) welcomes you to the new podcast Major Label Debut. Launching October 28! New episodes every other week!
