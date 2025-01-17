Hitler's English Girlfriend: The Secret Diary of Unity Mitford

As war was declared, did Unity Mitford try to return to Britain? She’d bought a gun and written a last will and testament - so, what was going on inside her head? Was the once frivolous socialite realising the full horror of her situation? Listen to find out!
Sandra Parsons, Literary Editor of the Daily Mail, explores world-exclusive extracts from Unity Mitford’s personal diary - revealing the fears and tension in those days before and after Britain was drawn into war with Germany.
In this final episode, Unity takes a day trip to Dachau concentration camp, moves into an apartment where the Jewish owners have been evicted, and finds herself increasingly alone, on a bed that she’s draped with swastika flags.
3: A Conflict of Loyalties
How will Unity Mitford reconcile her love for England with her besotted loyalty to Adolf Hitler and fascism? As war looms, she sits next to The Führer at official dinners and is privy to German state secrets – but is Hitler using her to spread false information? Listen to find out!
Sandra Parsons, Literary Editor of the Daily Mail, explores world-exclusive extracts from Unity Mitford’s personal diary - revealing Hitler’s state of mind in the run-up to war, and his extraordinary relationship with a frivolous British socialite.
In this episode, Unity appears to have a premonition of disaster and prepares for the worst.
Host: Sandra Parsons
Actress: Cicely Whitehead
Producer: Ben Devlin
Sound Design: Jarek Zaba
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
2: The Frivolity of Evil
How did British socialite Unity Mitford become a committed fascist and anti-semite? Was it simply out of adoration for Adolf Hitler? And did The Führer really act like a love-struck 17-year-old, equally besotted by Unity? Listen to find out.
Sandra Parsons, Literary Editor of the Daily Mail, explores world-exclusive extracts from Unity Mitford’s personal diary - for the first time, revealing a twisted tale of obsession and frivolity.
In this episode, Unity enters Hitler’s inner circle and finds herself alone with him in the early hours of the morning.
Host: Sandra Parsons
Actress: Cicely Whitehead
Producer: Ben Devlin
Sound Design: Jarek Zaba
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
1: Stalking Hitler
How did the aristocrat English socialite Unity Mitford become infatuated with The Führer? How intimate was their relationship? And, as the clouds of war gathered across Europe, why did Adolf Hitler spend hours alone with this woman who was half his age and related to Sir Winston Churchill? Listen to find out!
Sandra Parsons, Literary Editor of the Daily Mail, explores world-exclusive extracts from Unity Mitford’s personal diary - for the first time, Unity’s words tell the story of a bizarre relationship that was both intimate and deeply shocking.
In this first episode, Unity becomes seduced by the dark spectacle of Nazism and sets her sights on befriending Hitler just as the world is waking up to the danger he poses.
Host: Sandra Parsons
Actress: Cicely Whitehead
Producer: Ben Devlin
Sound Design: Jarek Zaba
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
3: The Execution
In this episode MP Chris Bryant concludes the three part story of James and John, the last two men in Britain to be hung for the crime of sodomy. It’s late November 1835 and James and John are in the “hell above ground” of Newgate Prison, among their only visitors is a young writer called Charles Dickens who's appalled by their treatment. Hensleigh Wedgwood, the magistrate who committed the men to trial, writes to the Home Secretary pleading for their lives, but it is not to be and notorious hangman William Calcraft will, once again, be at the gallows in front of a blood-thirsty crowd. Although it will come too late for James and John, change is in the air.
Host: Chris Bryant MP
Producer: Rob Fitzpatrick
Editor & Sound Design: Tony Onuchukwu
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Exec Producer: Jamie East
This is a Mail Metro Media Production.
About Hitler's English Girlfriend: The Secret Diary of Unity Mitford
Welcome to Hitler’s English Girlfriend: The Secret Diary of Unity Mitford.
Over the last eight months, the Mail has been working on a top secret project… publishing Unity Mitford’s diary for the very first time.
Unity Mitford is one of the most notorious women in British history; a high society debutante, who befriended Adolf Hitler as the threat of war loomed across Europe.
The Mail received the diary from an anonymous source a year ago, and have had it professionally authenticated by a leading forensic services company. Now, in a world exclusive, the Mail is able to give you access to Unity’s secret diary for the very first time…
A Daily Mail production.