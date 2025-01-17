Hitler's English Girlfriend: The Secret Diary of Unity Mitford

3: The Execution

In this episode MP Chris Bryant concludes the three part story of James and John, the last two men in Britain to be hung for the crime of sodomy. It's late November 1835 and James and John are in the "hell above ground" of Newgate Prison, among their only visitors is a young writer called Charles Dickens who's appalled by their treatment. Hensleigh Wedgwood, the magistrate who committed the men to trial, writes to the Home Secretary pleading for their lives, but it is not to be and notorious hangman William Calcraft will, once again, be at the gallows in front of a blood-thirsty crowd. Although it will come too late for James and John, change is in the air.