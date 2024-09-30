Powered by RND
Living in Recovery

Government

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Living in Recovery - Episode 10 Part 1
    Brett describes his personal battles, the turning points, and the power of seeking help. His story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define our future. Brett discusses the catalyst that led to his seeking treatment, and how he still applies the lessons he learned to his life today.
    --------  
    29:08
  • Living in Recovery - Episode 10 Part 2
    Brett describes his personal battles, the turning points, and the power of seeking help. His story is a powerful reminder that our past does not define our future. Brett discusses the catalyst that led to his seeking treatment, and how he still applies the lessons he learned to his life today.”
    --------  
    28:02
  • Living in Recovery - Episode 9
    Overcoming Isolation, Alana’s Journey To Recovery: Alana opens up about her brave battle with addiction and the incredible journey to reclaim her life. From facing the darkness of isolation to finding hope and support through AA, Alana's story is an emotional testament to the power of seeking help and community.
    --------  
    29:10
  • Living in Recovery - Episode 7
    Mark’s Interview: Mark shares his recovery experience and how treatment helped him come to terms with his addiction and discusses what works for him in his approach to recovery. His unique experience shows how everyone’s road to recovery is personal and can take any shape that the person needs to recover from addiction.
    --------  
    35:33
  • Living in Recovery - Episode 6
    Jimmy’s Journey from Lifestyle Choice to Recovering From Problem Drinking. Jimmy shares his recovery experience and how treatment helped him come to terms with his addiction. Jimmy talks about how drinking changed from a lifestyle choice to becoming a problem and currently how recovery is an integral part of his life.
    --------  
    28:06

About Living in Recovery

To challenge the stigma and stereotypes often associated with drug and alcohol addiction, the CBP Substance and Alcohol Misuse Prevention program presents the “Living in Recovery” podcast series. The quarterly podcast series highlights the reality that recovery from drug and alcohol addiction is possible by sharing the experiences of CBP employees who manage their sobriety for life.
