27. Lit Chicks Read "Yours Truly" by Abby Jimenez

Lit Chicks LOVED "Yours Truly" by Abby Jimenez. Abby's books are: The Friend Zone, The Happy Ever After Playlist, Life's Too Short, Part of Your World, Yours Truly. We've got a couple of awesome discount codes for you! Get your own book boyfriend bookmarks/stickers of Abby's characters from @stephsbooktherapy on Etsy with LITCHICKSREAD10. And if you want a penis (or breast) shaped charcuterie board like Jacob's mom has in this book, use LIT15 at www.cockuterieboards.com (and know that 5% of the purchase price is going to testicular cancer research). ------------- Join Instagram book creators Lauren and Sheryl from @litchicksread as they chat about their favorite books, interview guest authors, and more. This unscripted, uncensored, conversational podcast will give you the book club experience you've been waiting for. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for book recs and fun: www.instagram.com/litchicksread www.tiktok.com/litchicksread Leave us a voice message at www.speakpipe.com/litchicksread with thoughts on the show or any of the books we are covering! Join our exclusive community and help support this podcast: www.patreon.com/litchicksread E-mail: [email protected]