We're lit chicks sharing literature that chicks read! Join Lauren McBride and Sheryl Barber as they chat their favorite books, interview guest authors, and more... More
27. Lit Chicks Read "Yours Truly" by Abby Jimenez
Lit Chicks LOVED "Yours Truly" by Abby Jimenez.
Abby's books are: The Friend Zone, The Happy Ever After Playlist, Life's Too Short, Part of Your World, Yours Truly.
We've got a couple of awesome discount codes for you! Get your own book boyfriend bookmarks/stickers of Abby's characters from @stephsbooktherapy on Etsy with LITCHICKSREAD10. And if you want a penis (or breast) shaped charcuterie board like Jacob's mom has in this book, use LIT15 at www.cockuterieboards.com (and know that 5% of the purchase price is going to testicular cancer research).
Join Instagram book creators Lauren and Sheryl from @litchicksread as they chat about their favorite books, interview guest authors, and more. This unscripted, uncensored, conversational podcast will give you the book club experience you've been waiting for.
Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for book recs and fun: www.instagram.com/litchicksread www.tiktok.com/litchicksread
Leave us a voice message at www.speakpipe.com/litchicksread with thoughts on the show or any of the books we are covering!
Join our exclusive community and help support this podcast: www.patreon.com/litchicksread
E-mail: [email protected]
5/3/2023
1:03:22
26. Lit Chicks Read "Queen of Shadows" by Sarah J. Maas
It's time for book 5 in the Throne of Glass series: "Queen of Shadows" by Sarah J. Maas.
Check out www.caffeineandcurses.com and use code LIT10 for 10% off awesome, officially licensed SJM merch!
In 2 weeks, the episode on Empire of Storms will be released, so go read!
4/26/2023
1:21:11
25. Lit Chicks Chat with Kate Clayborn, Author of "Georgie, All Along"
Bonus Episode! Sheryl and Lauren chat with Kate Clayborn, author of "Georgie, All Along". Listen to episode 24 to hear us discuss the book.
Kate recommended "After Hours on Milagro Street" by Angelina M. Lopez; anything by Kennedy Ryan; "The True Love Experiment" by Christina Lauren; "Ana Maria and the Fox" by Liana de la Rosa; and "Knockout" by Sarah MacLean.
Find Kate online @kateclayborn.author on Instagram and www.kateclayborn.com
4/21/2023
58:23
24. Lit Chicks Read "Georgie, All Along" by Kate Clayborn
Lauren and Sheryl chat about "Georgie, All Along" by Kate Clayborn.
4/19/2023
45:49
23. Lit Chicks Read "Heir of Fire" by Sarah J. Maas
"Heir of Fire" is the 4th book in the Throne of Glass series by Sarah J Maas. Listen to hear about Fae, magic, witches, and more!
Use code LIT10 to save 10% on officially licensed SJM merch at www.caffeineandcurses.com
We're lit chicks sharing literature that chicks read! Join Lauren McBride and Sheryl Barber as they chat their favorite books, interview guest authors, and more. This unscripted, uncensored, conversational podcast will give you the book club experience you've been waiting for.
Instagram: www.instagram.com/litchicksread
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/litchicksread
Email: [email protected]