(00:24) Hosted Service Definition
Account you have access to: web hosting, Dropbox, email, etc.
“I would like an account on your service”
(01:22) Selfhosted Definition
VPS, Dedicated, Colo, Garage, Old Laptop you maintain.
often Single point of failure
Distribution is part of our grand experiment!
(03:00) Status of the podcast
Castopod moved onto a hosted instance.
Castopod supports subscribing from the fediverse
Domain registrar I recommend - Porkbun
Podcast Index
Value 4 Value & podcasting 2.0 listening support added for those on compatible clients.
Draupnir moderation bot. Fork of Mjolnir.
(07:40) What tool do you find the most indispensable?
My top tools: notes and a password manager.
(08:05) KeePass - 20+ years of goodness on all platforms! Portable, encrypted, awesome.
Distribute your databases to better manage your services
People have paid me to teach them this!
Friends & Family approved open source!
KeepassXC on Linux, Mac, Windows
Keepassium on iOS
KeepassDX on Android
(10:20) Hey, where is my keepass? sketch
(11:30) RSS protocol for updates & notifications.
The introverts “social” network dashboard
As good as you make it. Be patient.
Basis for all podcasting
(12:10) RSS Clients - use them on any device to get started.
RSSowl - barebones and available on Linux Windows, MacOS. Java based.
Newsboat - top notch terminal application. Successor to Newsbeuter.
(13:20) RSS Server applications
Adds multi-user support, sharing, archiving, filtering, sync to clients.
FreshRSS
Miniflux
Tiny Tiny RSS
Nextcloud News filter issue
(17:00) feed2toot - relay you feed into the fediverse of services like Mastodon and this podcast (Castopod).
(17:20) RSS-bridge convert URL services to RSS
Public instances available for you to try.
Subscribe to Youtube, Twitter and much more
(18:15) searxng - meta-search engine that supports subscribing to results as RSS.
(18:40) Wallabag self-hosted PHP archive for web links.
Subscribes to RSS Feeds
integrates with RSS server applications mentioned above as a Sharing feature
(19:00) Archivebox is another great self-hosted archive.
(19:30) Nextcloud Bookmarks.
Floccus front end for Firefix, Chrome, Edge, etc. to Nextcloud Bookmarks, WebDAV, Linkwarden, Git, Google Drive by same dev.
Subscribe to your Bookmarks folders as RSS!
Share bookmarks with your other RSS services.
