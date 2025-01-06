Rick Remender has done it all when it comes to comics and has the catalog to prove it. A life long advocate of creator owned comics, Rick has spent countless years delivering fans memorable story after memorable story....and isn't stopping any time soon! January 2025 sees the release of his new book, The Seasons, with artist Paul Azaceta and we spend a good chunk of this episode talking about his new project. But like any fan of this show knows, we gotta talk about how he gets there.
--------
1:25:39
Let's Talk Comics Is Back!
After a 10 year hiatus, Let's Talk Comics is back to give fans and professionals alike an inside look into the comic book industry. These in depth conversations hosted by Jim Viscardi (VP of Business Development at Image Comics) will cover everything from new projects to origin stories and everything in between. Follow Let's Talk Comics on social media: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/letstalkcomics.bsky.social Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letstalkcomics X: https://x.com/letstalkcomics Threads: https://www.threads.net/@letstalkcomics
Comic creator interviews beamed directly into your ears. Learn the ins and out of the comics industry from those trying to break in, are already in, and have been in the business for a while. Host Jim Viscardi (VP of Business Development at Image Comics) has over 15 years of experience in the business and is your guide on this journey of inspiration, reflection and motivation for one of the greatest American art forms in history, comic books.
Let's Talk Comics logo designed by Adam Barnhardt