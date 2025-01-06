Let's Talk Comics - Rick Remender

Rick Remender has done it all when it comes to comics and has the catalog to prove it. A life long advocate of creator owned comics, Rick has spent countless years delivering fans memorable story after memorable story....and isn't stopping any time soon! January 2025 sees the release of his new book, The Seasons, with artist Paul Azaceta and we spend a good chunk of this episode talking about his new project. But like any fan of this show knows, we gotta talk about how he gets there.