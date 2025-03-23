Trailer – Welcome to Lawtina Politica

🎙️ Welcome to Lawtina Politica – the podcast where Latinas, law, and politics collide. Did you know Latinas make up only 3% of all lawyers and just 3% of state legislators and members of Congress nationwide? It’s time to change that—and this podcast is here to show you how. I’m Victoria Neave, a Latina lawyer and former four-term Texas State Representative. I flipped a seat from red to blue in one of Texas’s toughest races, passed major legislation, and fought hard for our community in the courtroom and at the Capitol. I’ve been in the rooms they told us we couldn’t enter—and now I’m bringing you with me. 🎧 In this trailer, I’ll share why I created Lawtina Politica and what to expect from upcoming episodes: ✅ How to become a lawyer (even if you don’t know where to start) ✅ How to run for office and win ✅ Behind-the-scenes lessons from my time in public office ✅ Real talk on legal and political issues affecting nuestra gente ✅ Spotlights on inspiring Latina trailblazers ✨ Whether you’re a future Lawtina, political powerhouse, or just curious how power works—this is your podcast. 📲 Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. 💥 Follow for updates and behind-the-scenes content. 💌 Share this episode with an hermana who needs to hear it. ¡She se puede, y sí se debe! The future of law and politics is Latina—and it starts right here.