BLAINE PATRICK

Ep. 141 - Patrick BlaineThis episode is for Bay Area fans, by one of their own—talented drummer and lifer Patrick Blaine. He has played on tons of records over the years, including notable projects like Spiritual Cramp, Abi Yoyos, the Tony Molina Band, and currently Smirk and Toner.We talk about his time playing in Abi Yoyos in high school, the Bay Area underground scene in the early 2000s, going to school in England, his complicated relationship with music, future goals, and more.