Ep. 144 - Shane Moran (Title Fight)A conversation that has been a couple of years in the making. Shane and I sit down on a sunny Sunday afternoon in South Central Los Ángeles.We talk about his teenage years leading up to joining Title Fight, the Wilkes-Barre hardcore scene, his late friend John Slaby, his thoughts on a reunion, and working with Kenny Mason.
53:51
JULES TRIFAN
Ep. 143 - Jules TrifanJules Trifan is a South Florida Hardcore veteran known for fronting Result of Choice and playing guitar in Collateral.We speak on her youth, fronting Result of Choice at a young age, South Florida Hardcore, our favorite Zines, and more.
51:33
TERU KAGAMI ft. SEUDO YOUTH
Ep. 142 - Teru Kagami ft. Seudo YouthTeru is the frontman of the Japanese hardcore punk band Kagami, whom I had the pleasure of talking to with the help of our friends in Seudo Youth.We discuss the current Japanese hardcore punk scene, how he learned to speak English, culture shocks from California, the formation of Kagami, and more.
1:05:00
BLAINE PATRICK
Ep. 141 - Patrick BlaineThis episode is for Bay Area fans, by one of their own—talented drummer and lifer Patrick Blaine. He has played on tons of records over the years, including notable projects like Spiritual Cramp, Abi Yoyos, the Tony Molina Band, and currently Smirk and Toner.We talk about his time playing in Abi Yoyos in high school, the Bay Area underground scene in the early 2000s, going to school in England, his complicated relationship with music, future goals, and more.
59:41
NICK BRUDER
Ep. 140 - Nick Bruder
Nick Bruder is a musician from the Bay Area who has been in tons of bands in recent years such as Culture Abuse, Mentor, and Toner.
We speak on the formative memories of his childhood, finding the motivation to stay healthy, his “first and true love”, upcoming projects, and more.