Keys To The Shop : Equipping Coffee Shop Leaders

530: Founder Friday w/ Aisha Bullard and Modou (MAD) Diongue of Original Drip in Dakar, Senegal
Creating a coffee shop that is not only for the community but built with the community is a pretty magical thing. It requires a deft balance between decisiveness, confidence, and openness to collaboration with others to make it truly sing. Today we are talking with someone who has taken this challenge on and in the process set the tone for what a coffee shop experience can look like in a region that is steeped in tradition and poised for growth in the coffee sector. I am thrilled to talk with Aisha Bullard, Fouder of Original Drip in Dakar, Senegal, as well as the cafe's Art Director Modou (MAD) Diongue! An irresistible sense of wanderlust is how US attorney and Original Drip Founder, Aisha Bullard, first found herself captivated by the beauty of Dakar, Senegal’s largest city. After traveling to nearly 40 countries around the globe, her heart fell in love with this bustling metropolis. She relocated her family and life to the area and soon worked remotely from a space she rented in Virage. It wasn’t long before Aisha felt compelled to open the space to the public for working and connecting. In her quest to secure the perfect beans, she discovered Rwandan coffee expert Smayah Uwajeneza. Aisha’s request for help to materialize her dream was met with this caffeine queen’s bubbling excitement. Before they knew it, a plan unfolded to create an inviting setting for socialization while finessing a deeper African bond with this hot beverage. As you can see, even the very origins of Original Drip lie within the enchantment of connection. Passionate about the arts, Mad in Pixel has always shown a talent for creative expression. His artistic journey began when he learned to draw on the walls of his family home. Although he initially took a path towards theological studies, the desire to communicate through visual forms remained a constant companion. By interacting with professionals, he developed a solid expertise in the visual arts and other traditional disciplines, enriched by influences from literature, pop culture, fantasy literature and urban art. The introduction of computer technology in 2004 further broadened the horizons of his creative endeavors. As a self-taught artist, he uses creativity as a bridge to connect and unify communities. He has held positions of responsibility such as art director, illustrator and director in various communications agencies.In 2019, he took a major step forward by setting up his own creative studio, PIXELS SQUAD. Driven by the desire to create and inspire works he relies on collaboration with artists, organizations and brands. We Discuss: The Birth of Original Drip Building a Community Hub Cultural Significance of Coffee in Senegal What is Cafe Touba? Training and Empowering Baristas The Future of Coffee Culture in Senegal Women Empowerment and Community Building Art and Identity of Dakar Navigating Business Challenges in Year Two Artisan Collaboration and Local Culture and Support Inspiring Future Baristas and Career Opportunities Customer Feedback and Expectations Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs Links: Instagram: @theoriginaldrip_ Related episodes: 488: Founder Friday! Honoring Coffee’s Root w/ Bartholomew Jones of Cxffee Black! 452: Championing the Customer Experience in Coffee w/ 3x SA Barista Champion, Winston Douglas Thomas of Cedar Coffee 279 : Founder Friday! w/ Daniel Brown and Nephthaly Leonidas of Gilly Brew Bar 377 : Coffee, Mindfulness, and the Art of Observation w/ Rob Sykes ATTENTION CAFE OWNERS w/ 2+ Years of running your brick and mortar.... - LOOKING FOR A COMMUNITY OF SUPPORT, ACCOUNTABILITY, INSIGHT, AND ENCOURAGEMENT? - The Key Holder Coaching Group master-mind are now taking new applicants for our 4th cohort launching in march! Click below to fill out your application now! KEY HOLDER COACHING APPLICATION INTERESTED IN 1:1 CONSULTING AND COACHING? If you are a cafe owner and want to work one on one with me to bring your shop to its next level and help bring you joy and freedom in the process then email [email protected]
