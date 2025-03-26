Powered by RND
Keys To The Shop : Equipping Coffee Shop Leaders
Keys To The Shop : Equipping Coffee Shop Leaders

Chris Deferio
A coffee podcast providing coffee shop owners and leaders, with insights, inspiration, and the tools you need to grow and advance your coffee business or coffee...
Arts

  • SHIFT BREAK! Why Following Through is the Key to Better Coffee Shops
    In order to assure our staff that we are listening and want to provide them solutions for issues they bring up we will often promise things in the moment, but then life gets in the way. In the moment it does not feel like a big deal, but slowly trust is eroded, and we see less engagement and loss opportunity for growth. Today on Shift Break we will be talking about how a commitment and discipline of following through is often the the missing piece in your cafe operations. It is that discipline that unlocks a better culture and an over all better experience for the customers as we work to create an environment of confidence.  Related episodes: SHIFT BREAK: Owners, It's OK to Make Mistakes   Resentment in the Cafe   SHIFT BREAK: Detail Oriented Staff Starts With You   Are YOU Using Your Manual?   Four Steps to Inspiring Your Staff   Reasonable Expectations     ATTENTION CAFE OWNERS w/ 2+ Years of running your brick and mortar.... - LOOKING FOR A COMMUNITY OF SUPPORT, ACCOUNTABILITY, INSIGHT, AND ENCOURAGEMENT?  - The Key Holder Coaching Group master-mind are now taking new applicants for our 4th cohort launching in march!  Click below to fill out your application now! KEY HOLDER COACHING APPLICATION   INTERESTED IN CONSULTING AND COACHING? If you are a cafe owner and want to work one on one with me to bring your shop to its next level and help bring you joy and freedom in the process then email  [email protected] of book a free call now:  https://calendly.com/chrisdeferio/30min    Thank you to out sponsors! Everything you need for back of the house operations https://rattleware.qualitybystainless.com/   The best and most revered espresso machines on the planet: www.lamarzoccousa.com
    14:02
  • 531: Why the Rise Convenience Coffee is a Good Opportunity for Coffee Shops
    It is easy to get caught up into the vortex of convenience in automation in the industry today. Whether it's the giant chain drive-through's popping up across America- or super automatic promises that aren't kept, or ready to drink products that promise profitability, but rob us of energy, we could be spending in more sustainable things - the current wave of convenience is also an opportunity for coffee houses to reclaim value in the marketplace. On today's episode, we are going to be discussing this opportunity to lean into relationships and deliver great value with the in person experiences that a coffeehouse has always been known and loved for.  Hear on the show, we are believers in the coffee house, the café, the in person experience of people making coffee for people, and now is the time to go deep and lean into the relationships that the coffee bar fosters.  Related episodes:  253 : Mindsets that Sabotage Success 317 : Encore Episode: Death by Comparison 318 : Why Your Shop is Key to the Success of Coffee     ATTENTION CAFE OWNERS w/ 2+ Years of running your brick and mortar.... - LOOKING FOR A COMMUNITY OF SUPPORT, ACCOUNTABILITY, INSIGHT, AND ENCOURAGEMENT?  - The Key Holder Coaching Group master-mind are now taking new applicants for our 4th cohort launching in march!    Click below to fill out your application now! KEY HOLDER COACHING APPLICATION   INTERESTED IN 1:1 CONSULTING AND COACHING? If you are a cafe owner and want to work one on one with me to bring your shop to its next level and help bring you joy and freedom in the process then email  [email protected] of book a free call now:  https://calendly.com/chrisdeferio/30min  Want a beautiful coffee shop? All your hard surface, stone, Tile and brick needs!  www.arto.com Visit @artobrick The world loves plant based beverages and baristas love the Barista Series!  www.pacificfoodservice.com
    28:01
  • 530: Founder Friday w/ Aisha Bullard and Modou (MAD) Diongue of Original Drip in Dakar, Senegal
    Creating a coffee shop that is not only for the community but built with the community is a pretty magical thing. It requires a deft balance between decisiveness, confidence, and openness to collaboration with others to make it truly sing.  Today we are talking with someone who has taken this challenge on and in the process set the tone for what a coffee shop experience can look like in a region that is steeped in tradition and poised for growth in the coffee sector. I am thrilled to talk with Aisha Bullard, Fouder of Original Drip in Dakar, Senegal, as well as the cafe's Art Director Modou (MAD) Diongue! An irresistible sense of wanderlust is how US attorney and Original Drip Founder, Aisha Bullard, first found herself captivated by the beauty of Dakar, Senegal’s largest city. After traveling to nearly 40 countries around the globe, her heart fell in love with this bustling metropolis. She relocated her family and life to the area and soon worked remotely from a space she rented in Virage. It wasn’t long before Aisha felt compelled to open the space to the public for working and connecting. In her quest to secure the perfect beans, she discovered Rwandan coffee expert Smayah Uwajeneza. Aisha’s request for help to materialize her dream was met with this caffeine queen’s bubbling excitement. Before they knew it, a plan unfolded to create an inviting setting for socialization while finessing a deeper African bond with this hot beverage. As you can see, even the very origins of Original Drip lie within the enchantment of connection. Passionate about the arts, Mad in Pixel has always shown a talent for creative expression. His artistic journey began when he learned to draw on the walls of his family home. Although he initially took a path towards theological studies, the desire to communicate through visual forms remained a constant companion. By interacting with professionals, he developed a solid expertise in the visual arts and other traditional disciplines, enriched by influences from literature, pop culture, fantasy literature and urban art. The introduction of computer technology in 2004 further broadened the horizons of his creative endeavors. As a self-taught artist, he uses creativity as a bridge to connect and unify communities. He has held positions of responsibility such as art director, illustrator and director in various communications agencies.In 2019, he took a major step forward by setting up his own creative studio, PIXELS SQUAD. Driven by the desire to create and inspire works he relies on collaboration with artists, organizations and brands. We Discuss: The Birth of Original Drip Building a Community Hub Cultural Significance of Coffee in Senegal What is Cafe Touba? Training and Empowering Baristas The Future of Coffee Culture in Senegal Women Empowerment and Community Building Art and Identity of Dakar Navigating Business Challenges in Year Two Artisan Collaboration and Local Culture and Support Inspiring Future Baristas and Career Opportunities Customer Feedback and Expectations Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs   Links: Instagram: @theoriginaldrip_   Related episodes:  488: Founder Friday! Honoring Coffee’s Root w/ Bartholomew Jones of Cxffee Black! 452: Championing the Customer Experience in Coffee w/ 3x SA Barista Champion, Winston Douglas Thomas of Cedar Coffee 279 : Founder Friday! w/ Daniel Brown and Nephthaly Leonidas of Gilly Brew Bar  377 : Coffee, Mindfulness, and the Art of Observation w/ Rob Sykes ATTENTION CAFE OWNERS w/ 2+ Years of running your brick and mortar.... - LOOKING FOR A COMMUNITY OF SUPPORT, ACCOUNTABILITY, INSIGHT, AND ENCOURAGEMENT?  - The Key Holder Coaching Group master-mind are now taking new applicants for our 4th cohort launching in march!    Click below to fill out your application now! KEY HOLDER COACHING APPLICATION   INTERESTED IN 1:1 CONSULTING AND COACHING? If you are a cafe owner and want to work one on one with me to bring your shop to its next level and help bring you joy and freedom in the process then email  [email protected] of book a free call now:  https://calendly.com/chrisdeferio/30min  Want a beautiful coffee shop? All your hard surface, stone, Tile and brick needs!  www.arto.com Visit @artobrick The world loves plant based beverages and baristas love the Barista Series!  www.pacificfoodservice.com
    44:27
  • SHIFT BREAK! How To Get The Most From a Coffee Event
    Whether it is a trade show, local business event, online or in-person summit, or a local throw down, coffee events are a way to connect and offer a lot of opportunities to grow and gain value for your career and business. That opportunity is there, but only if you know how to really take advantage of it.  Today on Shift Break we will be talking about how you can really get the most from a coffee event, and how to avoid the pitfalls of leaving a ton of value on the table due to a lack of planning and forethought.  Related episodes:  250 : Planning better Events w/ Steven Moloney of The Barista League 395: Connecting Roasters and Producers w/ Henry Wilson of Perfect Daily Grind and The Producer Roaster Forum! 324 : Encore Episode! Organizing the Community w/ Espresso State of Mind Founders, Javier Alvarez and Joseph Gonzalez 146 : How to Host a Throwdown w/ Justin Shepherd of Spencers Coffee, Bowling Green, KY 100! Why YOU are the Key     ATTENTION CAFE OWNERS w/ 2+ Years of running your brick and mortar.... - LOOKING FOR A COMMUNITY OF SUPPORT, ACCOUNTABILITY, INSIGHT, AND ENCOURAGEMENT?  - The Key Holder Coaching Group master-mind are now taking new applicants for our 4th cohort launching in march!  Click below to fill out your application now! KEY HOLDER COACHING APPLICATION   INTERESTED IN CONSULTING AND COACHING? If you are a cafe owner and want to work one on one with me to bring your shop to its next level and help bring you joy and freedom in the process then email  [email protected] of book a free call now:  https://calendly.com/chrisdeferio/30min    Thank you to out sponsors! Everything you need for back of the house operations https://rattleware.qualitybystainless.com/   The best and most revered espresso machines on the planet: www.lamarzoccousa.com  
    11:30
  • 529: 10 Years of Coffee w/ Luke Adams of Standart Magazine
    Coffee has always been about connection. The coffee shop brings people together inspiring conversations and playing a role in developing relationships that promote growth in a community.  Within the industry we have events and we also have various forms of media that also bring us together around ideas and inspire conversations around topic both directly and indirectly related to coffee. Among the many publications and sources facilitating these conversations there is one that has consistently endeavored to challenge, enlighten, and enhance the life of the reader through their print only magazine.  I am thrilled to welcome back to the show, Luke Adams, Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning print-only Standart Magazine. In this conversation we will be talking with Luke about the recent book Standart produced looking back on 10 years of coffee journalism and what themes, lessons, and insights are the most salient for us in today's coffee community.  I love the depth Standart brings and the format that together promotes a thoughtful dialogue around issues that deserve our best attention.  We discuss:  Balancing Challenge and Comfort in Content How Coffee Communication has Evolved Empowering Producers The Role of Baristas Optimism in the Coffee Industry Maturation of Perspectives Diversity and Transparency Fair Compensation in Coffee The Ripple Effect of Thoughtful Journalism Links: https://standartmag.com/ Related Episodes:  041 : Standing for the Art of Coffee w/ Luke Adams, Standart Magazine 376: Career, Coffee Quality, and Advancing the Industry w/ Mat North, of Raw Material 008 : Finding Joy in Coffee w/ Nathanael May 451: Business Growth, Integrity, and Coffee Farmer Equity w/ Martin Mayorga of Mayorga Coffee 394 : Happy Coffee People w/ Wendelien van Bunnik   ATTENTION CAFE OWNERS w/ 2+ Years of running your brick and mortar.... - LOOKING FOR A COMMUNITY OF SUPPORT, ACCOUNTABILITY, INSIGHT, AND ENCOURAGEMENT?  - The Key Holder Coaching Group master-mind are now taking new applicants for our 4th cohort launching in march!    Click below to fill out your application now! KEY HOLDER COACHING APPLICATION   INTERESTED IN 1:1 CONSULTING AND COACHING? If you are a cafe owner and want to work one on one with me to bring your shop to its next level and help bring you joy and freedom in the process then email  [email protected] of book a free call now:  https://calendly.com/chrisdeferio/30min  Want a beautiful coffee shop? All your hard surface, stone, Tile and brick needs!  www.arto.com Visit @artobrick The world loves plant based beverages and baristas love the Barista Series!  www.pacificfoodservice.com
    43:09

About Keys To The Shop : Equipping Coffee Shop Leaders

A coffee podcast providing coffee shop owners and leaders, with insights, inspiration, and the tools you need to grow and advance your coffee business or coffee career. We learn from experts both in and outside the coffee industry as they deliver specific, practical, and actionable advice about ownership, optimization, profitability, barista work, employee culture, management, scaling, leadership, personal development, and anything else that will help you achieve success in the coffee shop.
