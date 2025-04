It's Called Fashion Look It Up, is a podcast on pop culture through the lens of Fashion. Each week we'll be sharing unsentimental commentary on everything from ...

Welcome to our debut episode where we'll discuss fashion's latest designer reshuffling, the settling Karl Lagefeld's estate and Jasmina reveals her current pick for worst dressed celebrity.

About its called FASHION look it up PODCAST

It's Called Fashion Look It Up, is a podcast on pop culture through the lens of Fashion. Each week we'll be sharing unsentimental commentary on everything from brand leadership reshuffles to unexpected red carpet moments—providing listeners with a fresh, witty perspective on an industry known for its opulence and contradictions. Join us for thoughtful analysis and dry humor as we decode the real forces shaping modern luxury fashion.