Mel goes over the classic ECG ST changes of pericarditis and where they DON'T occur. Also a little talk on morphology, watch the youtube video here.
5:00
The Pain of Pericarditis and more
In this episode Mel reviews the positional pain of pericarditis, the leads you DON'T get ST segment elevation and a few more pearls. Invictus Reviews coming soon, next year :) YouTube video: https://youtube.com/shorts/F8UxCCvo4GoIn the meantime check our our EM and UC education at EMRAP.org
6:35
Introduction to the Program
Mel Herbert introduces the new coming soon Invictus Reviews board review platform. More than just another board review course this is a living breathing ongoing project that you will all want to be part of. From the people that brought you EM:RAP, CorePendium, UCMax and some of the most transformative programs in all of medicine.
