Invictus Reviews

Mel Herbert
Get ready for something new in the board review universe!  A free podcast featuring the legendary Mel Herbert and crew. We're diving into the essentials for cru...
  • Pericarditis ECG changes and Shape
    Mel goes over the classic ECG ST changes of pericarditis and where they DON'T occur. Also a little talk on morphology, watch the youtube video here. 
    5:00
  • The Pain of Pericarditis and more
    In this episode Mel reviews the positional pain of pericarditis, the leads you DON'T get ST segment elevation and a few more pearls. Invictus Reviews coming soon, next year :) YouTube video: https://youtube.com/shorts/F8UxCCvo4GoIn the meantime check our our EM and UC education at EMRAP.org
    6:35
  • Introduction to the Program
    Mel Herbert introduces the new coming soon Invictus Reviews board review platform. More than just another board review course this is a living breathing ongoing project that you will all want to be part of. From the people that brought you EM:RAP, CorePendium, UCMax and some of the most transformative programs in all of medicine. 
    6:52

About Invictus Reviews

Get ready for something new in the board review universe!  A free podcast featuring the legendary Mel Herbert and crew. We're diving into the essentials for crushing the Emergency Medicine board exams—whether you're just starting out or mastering the advanced stuff. Brought to you by the same brilliant minds behind EM:RAP, CorePendium, and UCMax. 🚀Coming soon to: Invictus.reviews
